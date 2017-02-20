‘Take a purge’...really?

The worst advice I ever received was to get a government job. And it came from my mother.

She was from the era when job security counted for all, and terms like “bored,’’ “empowerment,’’ and “self-fulfillment’’ had not been invented yet. Instead, she embroidered, “By the sweat of thine brow, thou shalt eat bread’’ on samplers and pillow cases.

A good day was one when the children were healthy (meaning no one was bleeding to death), the guavas were practically dropping off the tree into the jam pot bubbling away on the stove, and the sun was co-operating so the washing had time to dry on the clothesline in the backyard.

Understandably, she wished for a “goat foot a day,’’ which was “better than a cow head a year,’’ as she always remarked. Instead of dreams, she had nightmares—about running out of different ways to cook chicken.

But I had stopped obeying most of her instructions from the time I turned six. So instead of a pensionable job and regular hours, I opted for—gasp!—the reckless life of a writer, and defied expectations by graduating from an actual university.

The shock of having a contrarian daughter like me must have been terrible to her system, and there might have been a direct correlation between my refusal to follow parental advice, and the size of the veins that stood up in her neck when she did all that yelling.

One of life’s most important achievements is learning to reject bad advice—even if it comes from a parent. This life skill ranks a close second to being able to apply sultry eyeliner without looking as though a cat with inky paws walked over your face while you were sleeping.

Moms are great. We wouldn’t be here without them. They do a lot of wonderful things, including choosing you to be their offspring. But even they can seriously get it wrong, and it’s up to you to figure out when to stop listening.

Here is my magic list of some of the worst Mom advice ever inflicted, by even the most devoted Mothers of the Year. Avoid at all cost.

Worst Mom advice

1. Black will make you look thinner.

2. This won’t hurt. (A lie uttered by every parent in possession of a medicine bottle or hairbrush, as well as by tattoo artists, and the aesthetician before she applies hot wax to your tender body parts.)

3. Don’t worry. Nobody will really vote for Donald Trump.

4. Marry a nice boy from the same religion/ethnicity/neighbourhood—you will have something in common.

5. You are too thin.

6. Asking people for money as a wedding present is rude.

7. You don’t need glasses. Eat carrots.

8. Go to the dentist only when you are in pain.

9. Don’t waste money on expensive leather when lookalike vinyl would do just as well.

10. Clean your plate. Starving children in (pick a country you can’t pronounce) would kill for what you are throwing away.

11. Children hold a marriage together.

12. Rub a little brandy on baby’s teething gums.

13. A few lashes with a belt never killed anyone.

14. Be nice to everyone you meet.

15. If you are wearing a skirt, you should always wear stockings.

16. Take a purge.

17. Drink more milk if you want to be big and strong.

18. You will turn your son gay if you treat him like a girl.

19. Have some more macaroni pie.

20. Mothers always know best.

