Lime fete for a cause at Hyatt

Hyatt Regency Trinidad in a release said it is welcoming all fete-lovers to its seventh annual luxury Lime fete, to take place this Wednesday (February 22) at the hotel from 4 pm to 1 am.

Each year, some of the best soca artistes take to the waterfront stage to provide entertainment at this all-inclusive event. The decor will be white with a touch of lime, and the food promises to be fabulous: master chefs from Hyatt Regency Trinidad will be cooking.

The event promises superlative dining and dancing, with Platinum and Diamond level tickets. Upon arrival, all party-goers will be treated to new signature cocktails, including Lime Frenzy and Liquid Lime. Diamond level guests will feast on delicacies from sushi and oysters to lobster and striploin steak. Platinum level guests will enjoy their own feast of slow-roasted meats grilled on seasoned coals and smoked woods, authentic Indian cuisine, decadent desserts and vegetarian dishes, in addition to local authentic island fare and more.

A wide selection of premium drinks including champagne and cocktails will also be available, say the fete organisers.

Entertainment this year includes: Machel Montano, Kes The Band, The Ultimate Rejects featuring MX Prime, David Rudder, Roy Cape All Stars, Skinny Fabulous, Voice, Angela Hunte, K.I., Olatunji, Chutney Soca Kings Ravi B and Omardath. Continuing tradition, Lime fete looks forward to seeing “white with a touch of Lime” outfits and fireworks by FireOne.

As part of the Hyatt Thrive programme, Hyatt Regency Trinidad will donate proceeds from Lime to the Christ-Child Convalescent Home through United Way T&T. The hotel has been a donor partner of United Way T&T since 2009.

Last year, the proceeds benefited The Heroes Foundation. Other past recipients include ALTA (Adult Literacy Tutors Association), The Heroes Foundation, Rainbow Rescue Home for Boys and Amica House for Girls.