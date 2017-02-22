Socialising improves mental health

On Monday, February 13, someone light-heartedly asked, “Were there any murders last night?” It was the day after the almost 17-hour Panorama semi-finals competition at the Queen’s Park Savannah, and a reference to the assertion that violent crime drops during Carnival activities.

There seemed to have been none on record for the Sunday before and, as suspected, the conversation turned to the virtues of festivity on people’s conduct. The person was trying to make the point about how festivities distract people, even temporarily, from anger and vicious behaviour.

There is some merit to the discussion. Research has concluded that socialising can alleviate mental illness, especially depressive disorders. In 2012, the University College of Dublin, Ireland did a study of 100 mental health participants who were “already receiving conventional treatments for mental health problems” and were given support to improve their socialising.

Many of the participants started out not having any contact with friends or neighbours and avoiding social interactions in group forums and 35 per cent were living alone. For nine months the participants were monitored while attending social activities such as “going to a movie, going to a concert or play, going to a gallery or museum, going for a coffee, going out to eat, and enjoying a conversation.”

“By the end of the study, all of the participants reported feeling better about themselves, having more confidence to socialise in their community, and experiencing fewer symptoms of depression,” said Dr Ann Sheridan, University College Dublin, the lead author of the study report.

Ireland’s Kathleen Lynch TD, Minister for Disability, Equality, Mental Health and Older People said:

“This study shows that conventional treatments can be supplemented by social support from family, friends and the community in the battle against mental health problems in Ireland.”

The study findings show that taking part in normal social activities “outside of the constraints of the mental health system and the home environment, like meeting for a coffee or engaging in conversation, helps people with mental health difficulties to feel less isolated, less stigmatised, and less anxious.”

Psychology Today makes some recommendations on ways to boost your social engagement as follows:

• Use Skype or Facetime to catch up with family and friends from a distance.

• Walk through your neighbourhood and make a point of stopping to say hello to people you meet.

• Babysit your grandkids or help them with homework.

• Sign up for a class at your local recreation centre, library, or university.

• Attend religious services at your church, synagogue, or temple.

• Sing in a choir or play music in a group.

• Volunteer at your favourite charity organisation.

• Visit a museum with a friend and chat about what you see.

• Participate in a neighbourhood or community group.

• Play a group sport like lawn bowling, golf, or croquet.

• Have a friend or family member over for coffee or tea.

• Play cards or board games with others.

• Exercise with a friend by walking, swimming, or going to the gym together. (Courtesy www.psychologytoday)

Here are my tips for the next week of hundreds of Carnival activities and for creating opportunities to socialise:

• Find a party or plan one. Keep it simple; make it Dutch.

• Dress how you wish and go where you haven’t been for a while. I am thinking Carnival in Rio Claro. I played J’Ouvert once and really enjoyed my time. In fact, it was a far better experience than I ever expected. Bands are easier to join than other mas portrayals and cheaper, too.

• Join one of the exercise groups or call up a friend and join in with the Carnival keep-fit scene.

• Host a Dimanche Gras party in your living room or front yard.

• Go to at least one fete or Carnival show; there are so many from which to choose.

Whatever you do, however, please do not let down your guard too low in the matter of your personal safety. Walk in pairs or groups, arrange group transportation for after the event, and pay attention to accessing your home and street at night. You won’t want to have your fun ruined by some marauder – and they are living and active!

There’s an undeniable joie de vivre in T&T for Carnival and I am hoping we each can grab some of the good vibes and boost our mental well being. I have been stocking up on the festivity after a 10-year hiatus but taking it in small doses, since I find next-day recovery is tough. I am less tolerant of late-night trysts, and regaining energy is slower in the bigger numbers (years) of my life.

For all my friends and acquaintances, especially those who live with the burden of depression, I wish for you a dose of the season’s spiritedness. It’s good for the mind and soul. It could be just a tad bit tough on my body, but you can use one of the Carnival Days for recuperating, especially if you are expected at work Ash Wednesday.

Happy Carnival all.

Caroline C Ravello is a strategic communications and media practitioner with over 30 years of proficiency. She holds an MA in Mass Communications and is a candidate for the MSc in Public Health (MPH) from The UWI. Write to: mindful.tt@gmail.com