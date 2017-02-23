Akiela Hope, 'pantastic' journalist

Carnival lovers give it their all, whether designing a costume, preparing a calypso for the big yard or fine-tuning an arrangement for the Panorama finals. It’s especially so for Akiela Hope, an editorial coordinator and writer at Guardian Media Ltd, whose love for the steelpan shines brighter each Carnival.

One of the front liners in Phase II Pan Groove for the past 14 years, this creative mother of one is also a seasoned actress with a Masters Degree in Mass Communication from the University of Leicester.

She plays the double tenor, an instrument many fear because of the intricate placement of the notes.

Hope, however, has mastered that particular pan with an ease and fluidity in her wrists that most people envy.

The band is gearing up for their performance in the Panorama finals this Carnival Saturday, playing the composition Red, White and Black, sung by Damian Alexander and composed by Len “Boogsie” Sharpe.

Hope admits she always had a knack for the steelpan—she has always been able to listen and memorise notes on the spot. She can read music at grade three.

When asked what led her to pan, she recalled her Mucurapo Junior Secondary days where Mrs Jackson, a Senior Comprehensive teacher, was seeking students to play for the school Panorama competition.

“I immediately jumped at it because in those days I was involved in everything from Girl Guides, to football (as a keeper), aerobics and a bit of gymnastics,” Hope said.

“For the first year (1993), Trinity, Woodbrook Secondary and Mucurapo came together to create a band; we practiced in BWIA Invaders yard in Woodbrook at the time.

“The following year when I was in Senior Sec, Mucurapo schools did it on their own and used T&TEC Power Stars yard instead.

“That same year a band member asked if I wanted to play in the adult band and as much as I wanted to say yes, I had to ask my mother first.

“Strangely enough, she agreed without a fuss, so I began my journey playing ‘big people pan’ in Power Stars as a young teen. Many don’t know I actually started off on the bass—and I used to climb and wine on it. (Laughter.) I no longer do that, but I am definitely dancing up!” (More laughter.)

Hope was then introduced to Brian “Bean” Griffith, who taught her how to roll her sticks properly. (“Believe it or not, he still bothers me about it,” Hope quipped, laughing.)

She continued to represent in competitions and her next pan journey would take her to Phase II in 2003, which began when a couple of Power Stars members decided to audition for them after a falling out with the band. They asked Hope to come along.

“I was scared; I didn’t want to go to a big band like that and get dropped—that was a big thing back then. Nevertheless, I agreed and they took me to the captain and told him I came to play. The captain asked, ‘What pan does she play?’ I was so frightened I couldn’t even talk, so they answered and said, ‘Put her on any pan.’

“There was space in the guitar section so I was placed there. Now the strumming and the amount of music I was giving it was strange—I never saw so much music on a guitar pan before, but I made the cut! The song was Music In We Blood, I’ll never forget that.”

Years later, Hope and a band member would journey to South Trinidad with Phase II’s leader Len “Boogsie” Sharpe to do a show with Petrostars, which included Carlton ‘Zanda’ Alexander (now the current arranger for Desperadoes Steelband).

The ever-observant Sharpe, however, noticed the double tenor section was weak.

“We told him we would take over and resurrect the section,” Hope said, smiling. Of course, we had to re-learn the stage-side repertoire on a new pan—which was hard—but we did it by visiting Sharpe during the day. Since then I have been playing double tenor, which I love!”

Hope has had many a musical adventure with Phase II, touring many Caribbean islands and also playing in Germany for the 2006 World Cup. As she puts it, it’s one love in the band. Working with Sharpe has also been quite the experience, she said, as some of his methods are a bit unconventional.

“For example, the way he gives the music…” Hope smiled.

“He calls notes, sometimes ten to 15 notes all at once. He sings the phrasing and only then we are allowed to touch the pan, but that develops your listening and playing skills.

“Another strange thing about him is when he is arranging for one pan, he actually hears the music for all the other pans at the same time, which blows my mind.

“The thing is if you don’t know Sharpe, you just don’t. Like any other person he has his ways, but once you know him, you’ll see he has a really big heart.”

She is also quick to quash the notion that pan is a hustle and the pan players are unemployed and uneducated (and if they are, it’s only in music).

“There are people from all walks of life in every steelband in T&T and for the most part, they are involved in it for the love of it.

“Trust me, it is not easy working a full-time job and practicing pan at night, especially at Carnival time (when you lack sleep), but I don’t mind. I love what I do.

“Being involved in the arts is such a refreshing thing. You get to meet people and learn new things and it’s a great stress reliever.

“I can boast that the panyard is the safest place to be right now so I would encourage anyone to learn to play pan. You will definitely enjoy the experience.”