Devon Seale goes for monarch repeat

It is more difficult to defend a title than to win one, and that’s why reigning National Calypso Monarch Devon Seale is exclusively focusing all his attention on retaining the title on Sunday night when the final is contested at Dimanche Gras, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain.

His sight set on the prize, Seale decided against participating in tonight’s Tuco’s KaisoRama Social and Political Commentary category and Extempore competitions.

Seale, who works with TSTT, has had an extremely busy year’s reign.

He said: “In terms of fulfilling the duties of the national calypso monarch, it has been a very hectic year.

“Apart from the travelling to perform at other Carnivals/ festivals, it also required that I visited schools and workshops to tell my story as a calypsonian and entrepreneur.

“Additionally, during this period I also launched my first compilation—SealeD in Calypso—which is doing quite well.

“In fact, this Carnival I had to order more CDs. Calypso followers appreciate that they can hear some of my renditions as far back as Lio to 2017 renditions.”

Seale was very busy during the year of his reign as he did overseas performances in North America, Barbados, Antigua, Grenada, Costa Rica and Colombia.

He said: “I truly enjoyed the Costa Rica experience, as there are a lot of opportunities in the Central America market and there is a large following of calypso music.”

In Costa Rica, Seale performed at the fourth International Calypso Festival, held in Cahuita.

So, how is a hard-working entrepreneur able to marry his profession with commitments as an artiste?

“This has never been a problem for me,” said Seale, “as I have been juggling profession, performing and studying for a number of years. Prioritising and proper time management is the key.”

I Carmona and Cyar Buy Class are Seale’s two primary calypsoes this Carnival and he earned nightly encores performing them at Kalypso Revue calypso tent.

He said: “The season has been good thus far, receiving positive reviews from patrons nightly at the Kalypso Revue with both renditions.

“In fact they are quite engaged in the decision-making process. Since it is now a one-song competition, patrons and followers are actively giving their advice as to their choice of the better song for the finals.”

Asked if he is one of those artistes who gets ruffled and nervous around competition time, Seale said: “It might be better to direct that question to the calypsonians, but for those who know me well, know I’m the same cool guy Devon Seale.

“In terms of having the material and my ability to deliver well, I feel very confident of retaining my title.

“In fact, any of the two songs chosen has the elements to retain the title.”

Seale said he was ready to take on all comers in Sunday night’s final and thinks it will be a level playing field.

He said: “I always believe that the Dimanche Gras is the Creme de la Creme and therefore the patrons must get their money’s worth.

“I’m into show business and professionalism on the stage, so I’m prepared to step up my game a notch or two and give a Grammy-type performance.

“Since the start of the season, I’ve been preparing for the finals. It should be noted that I made the conscious decision to opt out of the Political and Social Categories competition to solely focus all my energies on my performance and presentation for the finals.

“In terms of biggest challengers, it’s a bit difficult to write off anyone in a one-song competition.

“I’ll prefer to wait and see the 15 selected to challenge me rather than to look at the 40 semi-finalists.

Seale wants supporters of the highly-coveted competition to know that, although he opted out this year, he remains grateful for the recognition and prestige associated with participation in the category competitions.

Seale is asking calypso aficionados and the public to attend and support tonight’s KaisoRama event at Napa. Should he win the title he will be third calypsonian to do National Calypso Monarch repeat victories in the 21st century, a feat achieved only by Chalkdust (2004-’05) and Roderick Chuck Gordon (2014-’15).