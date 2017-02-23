Enjoy Carnival to the full extreme

It has arrived; Carnival weekend.

Champions will soon be crowned in soca, pan and calypso, with the staging of the finals of the International Soca Monarch (ISM) tonight at Hasely Crawford Stadium, the National Panorama tomorrow, and the National Calypso Monarch finals on Sunday, at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

Last night, Tuco held Kaisorama at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (Napa) in Port-of-Spain; finals were also held for competition in different categories including extempore.

It’s anyone’s guess who will take tonight’s ISM title, but Voice, performing Far From Finished, is a strong favourite to retain the crown he won last year.

On paper, tomorrow night’s large bands at the National Panorama final seems to be a ding dong battle between defending champion Desperadoes and Massy Trinidad All Stars—but there are other steelbands who will bring their A-game to the competition.

In the medium band category, it seems also certain that south’s Pan Elders, playing Duvonne Stewart’s infectious arrangement of Sugar Aloes’ Roti and Talkarie, will retain its title.

The last time Desperadoes performed first in a National Panorama final and won the competition was in 1991, 26 years ago.

That year the band played Musical Volcano, arranged by Robert Greenidge. This year Greenidge is arranging for MHTL Starlift—which coincidentally is playing the same selection as Desperadoes, Peter Ram’s Good Morning. Desperadoes’ interpretation of the selection is arranged by Carlton “Zanda” Alexander.

Also on paper, Sunday night’s superfecta in the National Calypso Monarch final seems to be between Heather MacIntosh, Chalkdust, Kurt Allen and defending monarch Devon Seale.

I also like Terri Lyons’ performance of The Phrase. On a sour note, however, I must express my disappointment that the judges omitted Sheldon Nugget (Sheldon Bullen) and The Incredible Myron B (Myron Bruce) from among the finalists.



I thought these two young men had two of the most original com­positions at the semifi­nal at Skinner Park last Saturday and gave good performances as well.

Pulse readers, you are advised to begin plan­ning for Carnival 2018 as it will be very early next year, to be held on Feb­ruary 12-13, followed by Valentine’s Day on Ash Wednesday.

Enjoy your Carnival, wave your hands in the air but don’t wave them like you just don’t care. Be safe. We need you alive and well on Ash Wednesday.

A time to Exhale

Exhale, held by Fatima Old Boys Association (Foba) last Saturday at Fatima College in St James, far exceeded the value of the admission charged. This all-inclusive fete scored A-plus marks in every department as far as these fund-raising events go.

A given that all schools hosting similar events have premium bars, Foba went further to offer some pretty unique cuisine.

For instance, while some parties have stewed horse, The Horsemen of St James served jerk and gheera horse, as well as barbecued and Chinese pigtail, all favourites with the huge patronage.

Champion chef Debra Sardinha Metivier was also a favourite with her lamb sliders, lamb sa­mosa and salmon salad, as was Roger Mosca’s suckling pig.

Not to be easily forgot­ten were the seafood cal­laloo soup; Thai riblets, Cajun jambalaya bowls, the king fish broth chow­der and Debra Bath Gift’s Trini Melee, the latter being a favourite at al­most every all-inclusive fete I attended this year.

But the real crowd-pleaser at Exhale was its music, with Foba featuring 25 separate acts on stage from 6 pm to 1 am on Sunday morning.

The cast of top-drawer performers ranged from defending International Soca Monarch Voice and past monarchs Bunji Garlin, Fay Ann Lyons and Olatunji to crack­shot pan musicians Ken “Professor” Philmore and Johan Chuckaree and violinists the Xavier Strings.

Also in this gastro­nomic feast of food, mu­sic and sights were Peter Ram, Alison Hinds, King Bubba, Marvay and The Red Boyz of Barbados; Tizzy and Ricardo Drue of Antigua Barbuda; and Teddyson John of St Lu­cia; Patrice Roberts, Dil-e-Nadan, Sergio Camejo, Devon Matthews, Jaiga,

Preedy, Sekon Sta, MX Prime & Ultimate Re­jects, Roy Cape All Stars, Blaxx, Raymond Rama­rine, Stephen Marcelle, Derrick Seales, Renuka Singh, Terri Lyons and Lyrikal.

Heading the many personalities seen at Exhale were Prime Min­ister Keith Rowley and his wife Sharon, House Speaker Bridgette Ann­isette George, Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee Scoon, Sports Minister Darryl Smith, and former National Security Minister Gary Griffith.

