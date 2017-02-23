The night of the Soca Monarch

One of the pieces in the Carnival tableau will fall into place tonight, Fantastic Friday, when this year’s International Soca Monarch is crowned at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

Defending champion Aaron “Voice” St Louis has a strong claim for his second title with the song Far From Finished which tells the story of his magical year as International Soca Monarch.

He’s not going to have it easy though, as several of his peers have stepped up their game in 2017.

Sekon Sta, who appears tonight in position 22—just after Voice—has one of this season’s creepers in Kings and Queens while Orlando Octave’s Single is a definite crowd pleaser.

Soca lovers have also been talking up the threat of three-time former winner Iwer George, the “King of the Dancehall” who knows how to handle the big stage. With one title for the season already, Chutney Soca Monarch Ravi B is going to be hitting the stage hard tonight.

As with any competition, the performance on the night is what matters, and if the past competitions are anything to go by, we can expect some brilliant performances from people like Ricardo Drue, Blaxx, Farmer Nappy, Orlando Octave, Shal Marshall, Lyrikal, Devon Matthews and Patrice Roberts.

Or what about a debutant like GBM Nutron, Terry Lyons, Asten Isaacs or Nialah Blackman?

Don’t discount the regional contingent which includes Peter Ram, Marvay, Teddyson John, Tizzy and Linky First as they are not there to simply make up the numbers.

Tonight’s final will be broadcast live on CNC3.

1 Tizzy

2 Linky First

3 Nailah

4 Kernal Roberts

5 GBM Nutron

6 Devon Matthews

7 Ravi B

8 Farmer Nappy

9 Lyrikal

10 Ricardo Drue

11 Teddyson John

12 Marvay

13 Patrice Roberts

14 Shal Marshall

15 Asten Isaac

16 Peter Ram

17 Iwer George

18 Blaxx

19 Terri Lyons

20 Orlando Octave

21 Voice

22 Sekon Sta