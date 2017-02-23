Renegades Youths create steelband history

Members of bpTT Renegades Youth Steel Orchestra (RYSO) made history last Sunday (February 19) when they won the Junior Panorama Final contest in the Elite category with a rendition of Calypso Rose’s Leave Me Alone. The win gave them the only beaver trick registered in the National Panorama Competition file, and their tenth win.

The Renegades Youth Steel Orchestra was formed in July 1999 but officially launched on May 10, 2000. British Petroleum TT at once sponsored it.

The youth band got its first taste of international stardom just a few months later, when the French management and touring agent Run Productions requested a youth steel orchestra to participate in its programme Children of Today, Musicians of Tomorrow. A springboard of sorts, that 28-concert tour helped the brand new TT youth band build momentum.

Most band members came from troubled communities, yet despite various challenges, they have excelled in learning and performing pan, and today have established a notable standard to follow.

Remembering the youth band’s earlier years, RYSO’s current manager, Edmund Willis, said that at the time of the French tour invitation, the senior Renegades band had been preparing to go on tour and offered its own services, but was promptly refused and advised of the need for a youth band.

The proposal grasped the attention of then chairman of Renegades, the late Steve Grant, who quickly formed the youth band, honing them for their first international tour under arranger, the late Dr Jit Samaroo.

With a player-registry of 30, and a main feeder line to the parent band, the youth band emerged in a timely manner, becoming a key duct to steer a vast majority of teens and pre-teens on a sustainable, productive path.

Continuously progressing, RYSO—led by 16-year-old Emmanuel Joseph and 18-year-old Stechelle Peters—is currently steered by the management team of their Pan Institute, and are part of a crime prevention music programme initiated by the Ministry of National Security in 2011 that recruits youth between ages of eight and 21.

Chaired by Keol Newton, managed by Edmund Willis, with music director Andrew Charles, the team functions with a cadre of positive youths such as Lystra Mulzac, Shontelle Rullow, Gregory Thomas and Miguel Lopez.

While players remain mindful of their academic progress, high priority is always placed on the national junior Panorama competition.

The youth steelband has proven to be a musical force to be reckoned with.

Winning accolades are attributed to Amrit Samaroo —arranger, 2002-04; Shelton Besson arranger, 2008-11; and current arranger, Andrew Charles, 2014-17.

Breaking its parent band’s record of nine wins, RYSO is hoping that the Renegades Steel Orchestra, the only large band with a Panorama first-place hat-trick, can match strides on February 25 during the National Panorama Finals and secure a tenth win, also, creating a scenario unmatched by any other junior and parent steel orchestra worldwide.

If one includes all Renegades junior and senior steel orchestra wins, the Renegades Steel Orchestras have obtained 19 wins between their first in 1982 and their most recent in 2017, over a 36-year period.

The Renegades Youth Steel Orchestra certainly lives up to its motto: “Children of Today, Musicians of Tomorrow.”

Willis, on behalf of bpTT Renegades, said he was very grateful to sponsor bpTT. He also thanked all the tuners, parents, Panorama performers, and other contributors to the band’s success. He congratulated the other winners of the Junior Panorama Finals and extended his best wishes to all the finalists in the upcoming National Panorama Finals. (PRB)