RBC funds cancer treatment

In recognition of World Cancer Day (February 4), RBC Royal Bank announced that funds from the RBC Caribbean Children’s Cancer Fund will be utilised to purchase a Flow Cytometer, which will be donated to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) at Mt Hope.

This critical piece of equipment is used to analyse the physical and chemical characteristics of particles in a fluid, such as blood. It will enhance the ability of the medical staff to diagnose and treat cancer in kids and adults; impacting significantly on the overall diagnosis and survival rate of cancer patients.

This RBC Fund was launched in 2009, and focuses on assisting in the treatment and care of children 16 years and under who have been diagnosed with cancer.

A release said assistance is available to children living in Caribbean countries where RBC operates. Since inception, more than 100 kids have benefited from diagnosis and treatment made possible via the fund.

Funding is secured via public donations as well as employee and company fundraising activities, the most significant of which is the annual RBC Race for the Kids. Last held on October 2, 2016, this benchmark event was supported by over 1,500 members of the public and RBC employees, led by the bank’s MD, Darryl White.

Health minister Terrence Deyalsingh joined RBC senior officials and board members of the Cancer Fund on February 14 in touring the Children’s Clinic at the EWMSC; the soon-to-be home of the brand new Flow Cytometer.