Schools, organisations to benefit from Climate Talk

The German Embassy Port-of-Spain has partnered with IAMovement to take Climate Talk through the rest of the year from April to December.

A release said the partnership will include:

• Climate Talk in 25 additional schools across the country

• A school fruit and vegetable garden project through the rest of the year at the Servol Junior Life Centre in Cascade, where students will participate and learn about methods of organic agriculture

• Creation of short infographic video and a complimenting infographic poster, to convey key points about climate change specific to T&T and small islands like us.

The primary component of the Climate Talk project brings the climate change discussion to schools, organisations and public spaces through hosted screenings of Small Change: A short documentary produced in 2016 by IAMovement about climate change in a local context.

The Canadian High Commission partnered with IAMovement to launch the first phase of Climate Talk in January, which began in ten schools in Port-of-Spain. It also includes an Environment and Climate Day at the Servol Junior Life Centre in Cascade, and a public film and climate discussion event at MovieTowne POS—where funds raised will help to create the first edible Green Roof in Port-of-Spain. The event at MovieTowne is on March 29 and will include the screening of Small Change along with the National Geographic documentary Before the Flood produced by Leonardo DiCaprio.

IAMovement recognises that climate change is a big and seemingly vague thing for so many, even though it affects us all. With the support of the German Embassy, IAMovement hopes to further build awareness among wider public about why climate change is something valuable to understand. The goal through Climate Talk is to make [climate change] more relatable and understandable, most importantly by focusing on key social and economic benefits which can be gained in the short term through certain ‘environmental’ projects, such as renewable energies, and also recycling.

Co-founder of IAMovement Jonathan Barcant said, “T&T is a global energy leader and is very well positioned in many regards, so there’s no reason why we can’t capitalise on renewable energies as well, alongside our existing fossil fuel industry.

“Doing this we could reap many benefits such as job creation, and using less fossil fuels locally—which means more income for the country since we can sell these unused resources on the international market at higher prices,” he added.

“The German Embassy is very pleased to support Climate Talk which is intended to grow awareness about climate change among citizens of T&T,” said Ambassador Lutz Görgens.

ABOUT IAMovement

IAMovement is a local NGO founded in 2014, which aims to effect positive social and environmental change in T&T.

IAMovement has become a leading local voice about climate change over the last 3 years through the following key activities:

• 2014 – First Public Climate March event in T&T – 2014 People’s Climate March

• 2015 – Second Public Climate March event in T&T – 2015 People’s Climate March & Eco-Village

• 2016 – Production and debut of Small Change: A short (20 minute) documentary which takes the climate conversation forward in T&T.

To keep up to date with the Climate Talk project and look out for future activities and events, follow IAMovement on Facebook. Additionally those interested in hosting a Climate Talk event or purchasing tickets for the MovieTowne POS fund-raiser event on March 29, they may be contacted at iamovementorg@gmail.com.