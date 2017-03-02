Carnival veteran Dick ‘D Juiceman’ Lochan dies

Toronto-based cultural ambassador Dick Lochan sadly passed away on January 12 after suffering the effects of a brief illness. Dick was originally from San Fernando, Trinidad, but migrated to Toronto, Canada, as a young boy with his family in the 1960s.

A top notch calypso artiste and lyricist, he was a popular performer in Trinidad Kaiso Revue Calypso Tent and for many years was part of the Toronto Caribana Mas where he served as a professional MC for many shows.

Dick also taught the calypso and soca art form to youths in the Malvern Community in Toronto. Author of three books on Trinidadian dialect, a member of the Songwriters of Canada, he sat on the Advisory Board of Urban Music Association of Canada (UMAC).

In 2008 he recorded the very popular CD titled Juiceman, produced by Ossie Gurley of Who Let the Dogs Out fame. The CD featured many favourites including: Beggarman Carnival, Funny Money, Suspicious Lover, Dancemaster, Yuh Lucky Yuh Married, Juiceman and Who the Girls Love?

Dick will be dearly missed by the expat Carnival fraternity as well as by his mother; Patricia Lochan, wife, Francis, their two daughters, his siblings and all the extended family.

On January 15, a lively memorial was held by local Canada-based calypsonians at the Pavillion Sports Bar, Bellamy Road, Scarborough, Toronto, honouring the memory of Dick by singing some of his many compositions.

Resi in peace, Juiceman.