Author Cheryl Ann Gajadhar is unlikely to win any literary awards for her first self-published work, but The Girl in the Cupboard has a straight-up, engaging honesty about it that promises to win the hearts, if not the minds, of readers.

It would have been preferable from a literary standpoint to have avoided the limiting language of the religious tract, but Gajadhar’s openly biographical story hinges on what she asserts is the eventual triumph of good over evil.

Ironically, though, devilish ritual as related by “Annie” gives way to fantastical religious rite as the book’s lead character is rescued on a wave of pious hope. From the beatings and sexual abuse as a young child to powdered milk and sugar for breakfast and lunch, to the “devil” ceremonies during which “her body was tossed to and fro in the house like a flying object”, Annie’s tales of the early years are graphically discomfiting.

However, years later as a repentant convert who had experienced successive abusive, exploitative relationships, homelessness and poverty, the protagonist would find herself in a church with a minister “using anointed oil” following which she found herself “turning all around and pacing” as “her whole body felt like lightning and she cried and cried uncontrollably.”

Then taken in by a “Mrs Mate” who was the one who pushed her up the church queue for the special “anointing” Annie soon found that the committed church-goer had been gossiping about her, forcing her to eventually go her way.

This led to further introspection and deeper exploration of her beliefs. In the process, she finds “true intimacy” through her religious convictions. “It is better than the sex I had in the past.”

Counselling psychologist, Marcia Tappin-Boxill writes in the foreword she hopes “many will be transformed as a result of reading this book.”

The work of a professional editor could have helped produce a far more compelling narrative. During Annie’s years in a home for orphaned children, Annie sits on a pew with other children while visitors were usually made to sit in the rows on the other side of the aisle.

“It made the children look as though they were different to the visitors,” Annie says. “The other world” is how she describes life outside the walls of the institution.

It was there she cried “for almost everything, no matter how simple it was.”

“But all of that crying was done in a little cupboard which she had discovered. The cupboard was always empty, with nothing inside of it but Annie.”

Gajadhar has gone on to write a second volume about her experiences. Hopefully, she has pursued a wider audience with a bigger message in presenting a remarkable life out of which she has declared victory.

The Girl in the Cupboard was first published in 2008 with a 2016 reprint.