Student tells literacy journey

Today we have a short piece from Lauren, one of our Level 2 students at our Harvard Club, St James venue. ALTA students placed in Level 2 students can read and write, but slowly and often haltingly. Their literacy level does not enable them to read newspapers, fill in many forms or read text related to their skill area. Read about Lauren’s ALTA experience thus far below:

“Just to know someone else is interested in my education makes me feel appreciated and to excel in my progress of becoming a better person. ALTA is not only about developing skills in reading but your personality is very important. Sponsors need to continue sponsoring ALTA classes, give others the opportunity I was given, they are our stepping stone from ‘I don’t think I can’ to ‘I will pursue with confidence and determination.’ I am happy that I can improve my ability of securing a positive attitude in society by building a foundation of self-worth.

“Going beyond the call, the teachers are more than teachers to me, they are my friends. In going through the different topics, everyone is given the opportunity to voice his or her opinion and contribute in some way. ALTA also helped me to reveal my true potential and hidden talents. ALTA has opened an account into the bank of education for me, so that I can deposit into it all my learning that in the future, I will be able to achieve higher returns, in investing in my studies.”

If you would like to join the ALTA team and teach adults like Lauren to read and write, you’re just in time! We have been recruiting volunteer tutors since October 2016 and our screening interviews for those interested end in the second week of March.

The prerequisites to becoming an ALTA volunteer tutor are a Grade 1 or 2 in CSEC English and the ability to commit to teaching for one academic year.

Once you’re interested, give us a call today at 624-2582 and come in for a screening interview. The interview which is conducted by seasoned volunteer tutors is an opportunity for you to learn more about ALTA and figure out if ALTA is a match for you.

You do not need to be a teacher or have any experience with literacy, education or even volunteerism before coming to ALTA. ALTA provides training for all tutor volunteers. Training is done in April/May and gives volunteers the skills necessary to deliver the ALTA Programme.

Volunteers who complete training will choose a class venue where they will begin their year of volunteer service in September 2017.

Join the ALTA team today!

MORE INFO

Volunteer, Donate or Sponsor-a-student. Call 624-2582 or email altapos.tt@gmail.com for more info. Keep up to date with ALTA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: ALTA TT