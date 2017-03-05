Flying T&T flag high in Denmark

George “Skipper” Rampersad continues to fly the T&T flag high in far-off Denmark. He promotes T&T through culture by teaching the steelpan and introducing Trini cuisine to the Nordic palate. As a humanitarian, he works with refugees from war-torn countries as a member of the Red Cross.

The pannist, composer, and arranger returned to Trinidad for Carnival where he did an arrangement for his beloved Tunapuna All Stars which played a “bomb tune,” Amazing Grace for Tunapuna Carnival on Monday.

Speaking to the Sunday Guardian from the family home in Pasea Road, Rampersad said he went to Denmark in 1984 and married a Danish girl.

“I started to teach pan in these adult evening classes, then started to teach some children to play pan in a music school on evenings in the city of Hadsund and we eventually formed a band called Sweet Pans.

“Many of them went on to university in my hometown city of Aarhus and we reformed the band renaming it Denmark All Stars and represented Denmark in the first European Steelband Festival in Paris, on May 2000.

“Teaching adults and kids to play pan in limited hours a week, you can’t make a living off it. On the side, I play music with another Trinidadian Roy Pascal from Boissiere and we play original music in our band On Purpose.”

Since 2001, he has been a consultant with the Red Cross developing teaching material for refugees whose first language is not Danish and helping them integrate into society.

Rampersad, 61, said many of the refugees come form conflict zones such as Syria, Eritrea, Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, Chechnya, Ingushetia, Dagestan, Uganda, Nigeria, Palestine, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar.

He said it was serendipity when his catering career took off when his wife invited some friends over to their house and he cooked some traditional Trini food.

Rampersad said his wife’s friends loved his fry bake, curry, chicken, shrimp, beef, goat, bhagi, channa, aloo, tomato choka, tamarind and mango chutney, and avocado choka.

He said he adapted when he could not get the original ingredients such as using spinach to make callaloo and even made different strengths of pepper sauce, including Trinidad Moruga Scorpion, separate from the food.

‘Music art form more

Rampersad said since returning to Trinidad two weeks ago, he had observed that the music art form was more in danger than pan.

He said the future of pan was in good hands with the wealth of talent from young pan players and arrangers on display at Junior Panorama.

Rampersad said the music had become poorer and the structure of the song had changed; long ago there was a verse and and chorus and now people can’t differentiate the two.

He said actual music had disappeared, now it was all about the beat.

people were using music software programmes such as Pro Tools and Logic Pro X to generate electronic music but the discerning audience cannot hear a base line in those tunes anymore.

Rampersad said there were not as many instruments used anymore, “real” brass music was absent and was being replaced by synthesizer riffs. Many people would be disappointed if they heard a live band, he said.

He said soca was originally an improvement to calypso when pioneers like Shorty and Maestro experimented with the music but they still kept the content and lyrics which were now lost in today’s music.

Rampersad said there was no danger of T&T’s pan being lost to the world, it had been out there for approximately 40 years, just like reggae had spread all over the world and Jamaica had not been eclipsed.

He said, however, Trinidad had lost the opportunity to capitalise on the economic aspect of the pan.

Rampersad said the pans used in European countries were not manufactured in T&T because the country never had the idea to sell or produce pan for them.

He said countries were producing their own pan tuners. The Finnish band that participated in the World Steelband Festival 2000 in Trinidad, the tuner was also Finnish Ari Viitanen.

Rampersad said if the rules for Panorama are changed, similar to what was done with the International Soca Monarch, many foreign bands will keep the local bands on their toes.

Rampersad is currently making a CD in Denmark to follow up his 2010 release “The Power of Words.”