Memories of a retired pan jumbie

Keith Anderson

There was a time when I looked forward to Carnival as a child. The excitement was in the air, and you felt it. I was thrilled with the music of the steel bands as they prepared for the Panorama competition. I made grapefruit tins bawl for mercy. That was my early adventure into the pan world.

I loved the Pan Am North Stars, Gay Desperadoes, and Solo Harmonites. I also liked the rivalry that existed between the south bands and the north bands.

As a boy, my loyalty was with the north bands. I could never understand why south bands came to town in the early years with so much bands and pans, only to carry them back up the Solomon Hochoy Highway. South bands were beaten so badly, they were nearly disfigured...musically of course.

It took 19-year-old Lennox “Bobby” Mohammed of Guinness Cavaliers fame to dent northern pride. It was a musical scatter shot that sent the pan world reeling when the Cavaliers won an early Panorama. Later, flag bearers Steve Achaiba of Hatters fame and Ken “Professor” Philmore took the fight to northerners showing that South was not only famous for oil and gas. I still wonder how “Professor” Pan By Storm was beaten out of first place throwing southerners into a depression which still exists today.

I remember seeing the pans of the Guinness Cavaliers punctured in Port-of-Spain, and knew there were “haters” of south bands, especially the Cavaliers.

Today, I feel sorry about the decline of the great south bands, and pray like Pastor Cuffie for a revival.

I loved to hear the Forsyth Highlanders with their “Chinee Pan” music, but I didn’t appreciate the label “Bobolee Band” when they were given a bottle bath by the Fascinators. The great Bertie Marshall had to run for his life. Town say Bertie could have made our Olympic Team easily as a sprinter. I, myself, could have made our Olympic team when Tokyo rained bottles and stones on Casablanca at the corner of Duke and Frederick streets.

Holy Moses! Tokyo had some of the best pelters as shown by the early salvo, I did not wait to find out more. When I reached home, I hid under a bed for days. Since that time, I have remained in panic mode. It has affected my psyche so badly that I often sleep under the bed as a retired pan jumbie. I now suffer from Post Traumatic Bottle Disorder (PTBD). With this condition you don’t know if rain is falling on the roof or bottle pelting.

I have seen mas bands part like Moses parting the Red Sea when the San Juan All Stars were on the move. Shades of go your way big horse. In those days, you didn’t mess with the San Juan All Stars. The only messing you did was in your pants.

In my early years, Casablanca was the band where I gained experience in muscle building through pushing pan. The most brutal experience of child labour came when I was stuck with a six bass on a Carnival Tuesday, after revellers fled the band. Only God knows how I escaped a hernia.

As the years rolled by, my opportunity to play on the big stage came when Casablanca played calypsonian King Fighter’s Pyjama Suit in the sixties. I heard the Solo Harmonites version of the song arranged by Earl “Barney” Rodney and was blown to smithereens. I felt we were playing gobar.

Instantly, my love for the Solo Harmonites increased, and one of my joyous memories as a teenager was witnessing the Harmonites coming down Frederick Street on the J’Ouvert morning of 1968 with, you guessed it, The Wrecker by Lord Kitchener. Holy Moses! It was pan in they ‘rookung’. I never throw waist so in my life. I surprised myself. Today, it is just a half wine, and a half jook. Uncle Ellis better than me. Nothing, yes nothing, could beat sweet pan in the cool breeze of dawn. The Harmonites were the largest band I have ever seen on the road after winning a Panorama competition. People like lentil peas. Remember, too, Solo Harmonites had a “tonload” of pans and some of the best players in the land.

Later, when Rodney left the band, I felt sad for the Harmonites and retired as a pan jumbie. I still cannot come to terms with the decline of the Harmonites and the troubles of the band. I often wonder how such a good thing could go so bad. I gone!

Keith Anderson was a former cartoonist with the T&T Guardian. He is now on retirement.