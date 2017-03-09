Elite women are a class part

This is a book about women’s progress, but of a very select set of women. British sociologist Alison Wolf writes: “Whereas through most of human history it made sense to talk about ‘women’ en masse, today it very rarely does...Today, elite and highly educated women have become a class apart...they are now more like men of the family than ever before in history. It is from other women that they have drawn away.”

Wolf’s book deals mainly with women in developed nations, but much of what she says also applies to upper-middle and upper-class educated women in Trinidad. “Today’s highly educated and professional women, the top 15 or 20 per cent, not only have different jobs from other women; they also have quite different patterns of lifetime employment from other women,” Wolf writes.

“They are different in when and how much they work. They have quite different marriage and child-bearing patterns, and very different divorce rates. They bring up their children differently and they differ in how they run their homes.”

The book has two sections, the first titled Women In The Workforce—A House Divided and the second Domestic Spheres Made New—Women, Men and Families. The first section is divided into seven chapters, dealing with the gap between the rich and the rest, the importance of fast food to the modern woman, and the return of a servant class. This last is an ongoing theme of the book, with Wolf’s basic point being that, since professional women are so busy, they have to hire help to manage their homes and take care of their children. “Feminists once talked of ‘the sisterhood’, but educated successful women today have fewer interests in common with other women than ever before,” Wolf points out.

The second section has five chapters, which deal with sex and the single graduate, prostitution, and having children.

With respect to marriage, Wolf has some counter-intuitive statistics, such as marriage rates staying constant even though most of the traditional reasons for getting married have now vanished or diminished. Moreover, the cohort most likely to get married and stay married are the most educated and highest-earning women. Additionally, and again contrary to conventional wisdom, elite men prefer to marry women of equal status. With respect to women, however, conventional wisdom has it right: women prefer to marry men who earn more or have higher status than themselves, and that includes the highest educated high-earning women.

At the same time, women still show a predilection to prefer the domestic over the professional sphere. “The highest levels of gender segregation anywhere in the developed world are found in the labour markets of egalitarian welfare-state Scandinavia,” Wolf notes.

So women choose to work in lower-paid or part-time jobs, meaning that any wage gap or gender segregation is the outcome of women’s choices, not sexism.

“Women now hold jobs that were the preserve of husbands, brothers, sons and fathers...In the developed world, they enter professional and business occupations just as often as men; and, among younger cohorts, they do so on equal terms,” writes Wolf.

And, she notes, the changes that took decades to happen in the developed nations are occurring much faster in developing countries.

​Review by

KEVIN BALDEOSINGH

​BOOK INFO

THE XX FACTOR

ALISON WOLF.

CROWN, 2013.

ASIN: B00C8S9UUIL; 416 PAGES.