Life in Leggings women’s march

In celebration of International Women’s Day which was celebrated globally yesterday, Life in Leggings TT will be hosting a Solidarity March and Rally for Women’s Rights at the Hollows, Queen’s Park Savannah on Saturday from 3 pm to 7 pm.

This event has been organised by a coalition of NGOs, CSOs and other organisations and individuals, namely the Institute for Gender & Development Studies UWI St Augustine, Womantra, I Am One, Conflict Women Ltd, Firecircle!, Winad, Cafra T&T, The 2 Cents Movement, Say Something T&T, Caiso: Sex & Gender Justice, The Amalgamated Workers Union, Women Everywhere, the Network of NGOs of Trinidad & Tobago, and the Organisation for Abused and Battered Individuals.

A release said the march and rally takes place under the theme Women’s Rights are Everyone’s Issues. Bring Yuh Message and Come.

The Life in Leggings: Caribbean Alliance Against Gender Based Violence movement seeks to raise awareness around violence and empower women and girls to share stories of survival, sexual assault and harassment in the Caribbean region and diaspora.

The rally is the local installment of a broader regional movement carded for the same time and same day in Barbados, Antigua & Barbuda, T&T, Dominica, the Bahamas, Guyana, and Jamaica.

Amanda T Mc Intyre of Womantra says: “With the increase in violence perpetrated against women and girls, we show solidarity with the other countries regionally that are marching on Saturday. We invite all interested people and community groups to join us in this initiative. We need your voices.”

The organisers are urging organisations and individuals to bring concerns and messages for action and change. Community groups are invited to speak during the rally and/or create placards with your messages.

If you are unable to attend in person, you are invited to share solidarity messages on the Life in Leggings TT: Women’s Rights March & Rally Facebook event page, where you can also access further information about this initiative and movement.

More info

For further details surrounding the March and Rally, please contact:

Renuka Anandjit at (868) 475-1951 or Amanda T McIntyre at (868) 491-1249, or email: womensrightsrally@gmail.com.