Think twice before shaming non-readers

The main reason people hesitate to come to Alta is the stigma associated with not being able to read and write. Our students struggle with shame and fear before attending Alta and it takes great courage to sign up for and attend the classes.

Shaming someone with poor literacy skills is something that is unfortunately too common in our society. The shame of low literacy is something we, the literate, introduce when we disregard the feelings of others who lack the skills.

Unfortunately we don’t realise the value of empowering and encouraging people rather than shaming them. Many of our students already struggle with internalised shame and stigma therefore shaming them in person or even on social media often results in them keeping their poor literacy skills a secret rather than coming to Alta’s free reading and writing classes.

Think twice before sharing anything that shames people who struggle with reading and writing. Care should also be taken to respond appropriately to non-readers who may need Alta. Avoid saying, “How come you can’t read?” It implies something is wrong with them, which they are often already thinking. Someone saying they don’t read well should be like saying you don’t sing well. Begin to eliminate stigma for non-literate adults by suggesting they get lessons if they want to improve, as with anything else—that it’s okay to start, whatever their age.

Today we have a short piece from Kerwin, one of our Level 2 students who shared their journey:

“As a child growing up I was diagnosed with a sickness that prevented me from completing my primary school education. Most of my life as a child was spent in and out of hospitals. School was the furthest thing from my mind. As I got older, married and had kids who now attend school and need help with their school work my desires to go back to school became a must not just for my children, but for myself. My family needed help which I could not have given to them. How could I answer questions and spell words that I don’t know?

With my low self-esteem and lack of confidence, my biggest fear was to let my kids know that I, their father, cannot read and spell words that they may ask me. Then Boom! I was introduced to Alta.

At first, I was ashamed to go and register for classes because I ask myself, ‘What a big man like me could learn in this day and age…’

‘Who was I fooling?’

But, when I started classes it was different. The teachers were amazing! They taught me how to use words, like to…from…and how to sound letters. I was taught grammar: how to use nouns, adjectives, verbs…What are syllables and how to use them to pronounce words.

Alta is now the best thing in my life. Alta has given me confidence to be the best that I can in life.”

More info

Do what you can to educate, empower and encourage those around you who may be poor readers, spellers and writers. Be sure to tell them about Alta’s free reading and writing classes around the country. If you’re interested in volunteering with Alta, we’re currently looking for volunteer tutors. Give us a call at 624-2582 or email Altapos.tt@gmail.com for more info. Keep up to date with Alta on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: Alta TT.