Coming of age in Macqueripe

Nigel Noriega is the founder of Sustainable Innovation Initiatives, a US NGO that enables ecologically sustainable economies in tropical forest regions and a documentary filmmaker. He grew up in a former World War II era US Navy officer home at Macqueripe, Tucker Valley, Chaguaramas.

Noriega attended La Puerta Government Primary school in Diego Martin, St Mary’s College, Port-of-Spain. He has a BSc in Zoology with honours from the University of Florida and a PhD in Integrative Biology from University of California at Berkeley.

He now lives on the West Coast of the US with his wife, daughter and the family is awaiting a daughter on the way.

Dr Noriega spoke to T&T Guardian columnist Marc deVerteuil about growing up in Chaguaramas in the early 1980s. He gives clues about the isolation of growing up in Macqueripe and his social isolation, surrounded by peers and mentors who did not share his wonder and empathy for nature. One big surprise is the origin of the Bamboo Cathedral, a prized natural feature which is the result of neglect and fire.

Old Macqueripe

As a child it was not easy to get out of Macqueripe Valley on my own unless I ran the distance of Tucker Valley Road and back. Even so, there was usually no one to meet if I did so. On mornings I’d be up long before dawn, and found that as my stamina increased I could cover most of Tucker Valley Road, or get up to the Tracking Station and back, or swim Macqueripe bay before school.

The (US Navy) war infrastructure was still quite impressive. The bomb shelters were built of incredibly thick concrete. A few signs of Macqueripe as an ‘officer’s playground’ existed. There were still diving boards on the small jetty on the right side of the bay. They were on their last leg and were not safe to spring off of though. Harold LaBorde (first Trini to sail around the world) lived in Macqueripe at that time, but I almost never saw him.

Encountering wildlife

My access to information on Trinidad wildlife was limited, but I was able to see amazing things, like dolphins riding waves into Macqueripe whenever big storms came in, the largest snake I had ever seen (an anaconda that stretched across the entire width of the golf course road), the mating displays of zendoles and iguanas, Anis (birds) that would be so curious that they would lose their fear of me if I stayed still long enough, Rivulus hartii (jumping guabin) that I could train to jump six inches out of the water to snatch worms or pieces of meat from my fingers, or Gonatodes that would lay eggs in the rotting wood of the chicken pen and I could actually see the lizards hatch out.

In the rainy season, there was an amazing bioluminescent click beetle which I never see anymore and is probably closely related to Pyrophorus plagiophthalamus. Howler monkey vocalisations were a daily occurrence for many years. In addition to the things I encountered myself, there were tantalising clues as to what else could be out there, like an occasion when my dog ran away and came back with snout full of porcupine quills.

My peers and mentors at the time killed any living thing they encountered, either for food or recreation (including things like crapaud football, and throwing anole lizards against the primary school wall to make them explode. (I once rescued one of these anoles by hiding it in a pencil case and she laid a single large egg inside my pencil case!).

As a child, my adamant resistance to many norms made me a social outcast, or at least very socially awkward from an early age (this has not quite resolved itself).

The animals in my immediate environment were so amazing, that I wondered how come nobody seemed to write about them. You can imagine the effect that as a nine-year-old boy climbing 39 feet in a tree and encountering Phylomedusa had on me. It was the largest non-toad I had ever seen. It went from looking like a pasty non-living thing to literally exploding with vibrant reds, orange and blue colours. It almost cost me my life, as I completely lost one of my hand-holds from being startled.

Feeling lonely

The fragileness and loneliness were significant factors. When we first moved to Macqueripe, things like Edith falls were shrouded in forest. But much of the year could be spent in fire seasons that were so choking that it was literally difficult to breathe for weeks at a time. By the time some of the smoke left, formerly forested faces of the mountainside would be bare. I felt like I watched Edith falls dry up compared to what it used to be. Fires also caused a lot of the mountainside to wash out, and silt would extend far into the sea. In the flat areas of Tucker Valley, the progression of Bambusa vulgaris (bamboo) was explosive.

When I was nine or ten my stepmom would get so frustrated with me because she thought I had “nothing to think about” if I was crying and getting depressed over something like forest fires. Almost no one I encountered at the time seemed to care about such things either. There was some weird social navigation as a child with so little context except what information I could find from other countries. But these experiences also formed the trajectory for much of my later life.

Bamboo cathedrals

I don’t ever remember the cathedral on the tracking station road being quite what it is today. But there was a lot of bamboo already. The most northerly road leading to the golf course already had bamboo cathedrals in those days. In the early 80s, the area between the Maqueripe houses and the tracking station road was already mostly old bamboo forest. The bamboo leaf litter was so thick that as children, we could leap off of small hills and slide all the way down without a sled. The precursor of the cathedral we now see was recognisable then. Bamboo tended to invade any area that was cleared and left unattended. Repeated fires caused the bamboo area to rejuvenate and spread further every year, but after severe fires in 1984 or 1985, bamboo completely dominated the lower valley and began to make significant inroads up hill.

Return to the Valley

Feelings on returning to Macqueripe are very mixed. I’m grateful that so much of it is still recognisable, and am happy to see that people generally try to treat the area carefully. I’m saddened by the loss of wildlife in the bay, and I still get caught off guard by how many visitors seem to frequent Macqueripe now. I try to take changes (like the beach walkway) in stride because there have always been major projects there, and Macqueripe has a surprisingly complex history. I remember when the old hotel ruins were removed with dynamite in the 80s, I felt like change was going to come very fast. But in the big scheme of things, that change seems balanced enough to allow the character of the place to remain while allowing people to appreciate it in a sustainable way.