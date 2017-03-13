The Academy of Arts, Letters, Culture and Public Affairs of the University of T&T (UTT) will continue its Distinguished Lecture series on Monday with A Tribute to the Music of Lord Kitchener by Aldwyn Albino. The tribute will be held at Theatre 1, UTT Campus, National Academy for the Performing Arts (Napa), on Keate Street, Port-of-Spain at 7 pm.

This lecture-presentation aims to examine the illustrious career of Aldwyn Roberts (Lord Kitchener) through an analysis of some of his calypsoes. Albino will attempt, through illustrations and demonstrations, to highlight the story-telling techniques of Lord Kitchener. He will also use his own musical expertise to help the audience understand the contributions of the “Grand Master” locally, regionally and internationally.

About Aldwyn Albino

Aldwyn Albino was born in Success Village, Laventille. He attended Nelson Street Boys’ RC School and then St Mary’s College. After graduating, he commenced his career in education that spanned 60 years. Music always co-existed alongside his pedagogical passion and would become the hallmark of his professional life.

Albino was the first music director on T&T Television (TTT) and a resident pianist on the popular Scouting for Talent programme. This served as a forum to help launch the careers of several local artistes where his opinion on various topics was continually sought out. Before immigrating to Canada, Albino continued to promote his homeland through teaching and recording, which included a best selling album entitled A Tribute to the Grand Master. Albino is a true “son of the soil” and is dedicated to keeping the culture of T&T alive.