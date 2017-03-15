It was a Friday evening, one week before his big post-Carnival show, Everybody Loves Raymond, this Saturday (March 18),—Raymond Ramnarine was pumped—not on his music, but on antibiotics and shots from his doctor to obliterate any signs of a nasty cough tormenting him.

It was a battle Ramnarine intended to win before taking to the Centre of Excellence stage this Saturday for his annual love concert.

“God is good and I know when I hit that stage, I will be in control. My voice will be 100 per cent,” the frontline singer for Dil-E-Nadan—one of the top chutney/soca bands—said in a recent Guardian interview.

You see, this level of stress is not novel to Ramnarine. It is a phenomenon he experiences every year at this time, after the hectic Carnival season and before his love concert. And this season, in which he received a lifetime achievement award from Chutney Brass, has been more hectic than others, with the band scoring a mega-hit with the song Ramsingh Sharma, with Omardath Maharaj.

“I sound like this around this time every year. Normally after Carnival, everybody gets a rest, but we have been working day and night since Ash Wednesday, doing all the music for the concert, trying to get things right. We also have other shows. So my voice is not getting much time to rest. On Thursday, I just started to get this dry cough, so I went to the doctor and told him to do whatever he has to do to make me feel better,” Ramnarine said.

The concert, however, is something Ramnarine would never give up. Questioned why it’s being held so soon after Carnival, Ramnarine had a simple response.

“It is where I started and I cannot forget my loyal fans. It is a family event where people have the opportunity to bring their kids to share the experience.”

Ramnarine explained that this show, in which there is a predominance of Indian classical and Bollywood music, used to be a Valentine’s Day concert which started at Palms Club, San Fernando, many years ago. The concert outgrew that venue in record time, with the show moving to Roxy, Spectakula Forum, Anchorage and finally settling at the Centre of Excellence.

“I mean, last year fans came in two maxi taxis from Cedros, but they did not secure tickets and the venue was at its capacity. Instead of going back home, they made their way to the car park, opened their trunk (for drinks and eats), listened to what they could of the show from outside, and had a merry time. You can’t disappoint people like that,” Ramnarine said.

“Our fans love us for soca and chutney but they also love us for the Bollywood and concert music. I just feel so blessed with this talent to do different genres of music. If you heard the band for Carnival, come Friday night you would not believe it is the same band people were jumping up to and going crazy. Indian classical music is a little more intricate, you have to dig deep to get the whole concert vibes.”

Adding the international flavour of this Friday’s show will be top Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal, with his smash hits Kaabil Hoon, Bandeya, The Humma Song, Le Chala and many more. Ramnarine pointed out that when they first contracted Jubin to perform at the concert, he was nowhere on the charts.

“I mean he was a good entertainer and performer, but just like that, you are seeing this guy topping the charts in India. That is another plus for the concert. We have the section that love the oldies and you have the younger generation coming to listen to the new age Bollywood music.”

The children of the brothers, Raymond, Richard and Rennie—referred to as G-3, the third generation of Dil-E-Nadan—have also become an integral part of the concert.

“Over the last six years they have been performing and they basically own part of the show. People look forward to seeing them. We can’t leave them out now.”

There is also a growing international interest in the show, Ramnarine said, confirming that about 40 fans from Miami, New York and Holland will be attending.

There is a package being offered by the Centre of Excellence to accommodate foreigners as well as locals who are travelling from far and don’t want to drive back on the highway after the show.

WHAT: Everybody Loves Raymond—Indian classical/Bollywood music concert featuring Raymond Ramnarine and Bollywood star Jubin Nautiyal.

WHEN: Saturday, March 18, 8 pm - 11 pm

WHERE: Centre of Excellence, 17A Macoya Road

TICKETS: VIP—$450; Reserved—$300; General Adm.—$150

Ticket Outlets: Praimsingh’s Chaguanas (672-4423); Curepe (663-2494); V&L Pharmacy El Socorro (675-6337); Xtra Foods Supermarket—Grand Bazaar, Chaguanas, Arima, Endeavour Highway (285-9872); Discomart—Western Union outlet Tunapuna (663-0062); Bix Blitz, EMR Sangre Grande (668-2480); SNSR Food Centre (655-2249); Angies Fabric & Puja—Penal (647-1766); San’Do (657-2353).