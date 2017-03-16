Bosses don’t know it all

Organisational psychologist Jeffrey Pfeffer and management expert Robert Sutton, both professors at Stanford University, write that one of their favourite sayings is: When two people always agree, one of them is unnecessary.

Their book, which is sub-titled Profiting from Evidence-Based Management, sounds many warnings about managers who feel they know everything. Since knowing everything is impossible, they recommend that companies try as far as possible to base their decisions on empirical data, following the model developed in evidence-based medicine.

Since this latter hasn’t reached T&T yet, it is no surprise that evidence-based management is also more the exception than the rule here. This is so even in capitalist America. “Many companies and leaders show little interest in subjecting their business practices and decisions to the same scientific rigour they would use for technical and medical issues,” write Pfeffer and Sutton. Similarly, many of T&T’s financial challenges, as in most facets of our society, come from lack of data, let alone experimental protocols.

However, they also point out that: “Even when companies have little or no data, there are things executives can do to rely more on evidence and logic and less on guesswork, fear, belief, or hope.” In that situation, they recommend qualitative data and assessment of ideas, as well as searching for research from seemingly unrelated areas which can be applied to a particular initiative. (In this regard, useful companion books How to Measure Anything by IT expert Douglas W Hubbard and Super Crunchers by law and management professor Ian Ayres.)

Nonetheless, Pfeffer and Sutton provide an analytical framework which can be applied across different business cultures, once information can be acquired for implementation. Thus, they recommend that managers ask themselves the following questions before making any major decisions: Is my preference for a particular management practice solely or mostly because it fits with my intuitions about people and organisations? Am I requiring the same level of proof for the same amount of data regardless or whether or not the issue is one I believe in? Are my colleagues and I allowing our beliefs to cloud our willingness to gather and consider data that may be pertinent to our choices?

In respect to major organisational changes by firms, ranging from acquisitions, new software, layoffs or quality improvement, Pfeffer and Sutton also provide a list of questions that should be addressed before, such as: Is the new practice better than the present one? Are people already overwhelmed by too many changes? Will you be able to pull the plug?

Their findings about individuals probably also translate across societies, since human nature doesn’t vary too much.

For example, with respect to top performers, they cite studies related to incentives, finding that, contrary to popular practice, money isn’t ranked very high. Rather, the four leading motivators for performers were: (1) reputation; (2) appreciation; (3) importance of their work; (4) interesting assignments. Financial bonuses ranked ninth out of 10 items (although one assumes this might be because top performers are already well-paid).

With shake-ups occurring in both private and public sector companies, often without seeming rationale, this book may be a useful guide.

Review by

KEVIN BALDEOSINGH

Hard Facts, Dangerous Half-Truths & Total Nonsense

Jeffrey Pfeffer & Robert I. Sutton.

Harvard Business School Press, 2006.

ISBN 978-1-59139-862-2; 276 pages.