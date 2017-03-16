Thirteen years of Alta – Part One

Today we have the first part of a contribution from Roseline Lynch, an Alta Tutor who has taught our Level 1 and Level 2 students at Alta’s Arima Boys’ and Arima Girls’ RC School venues for the past 13 years.

It was always my desire to make a special contribution to my country, T&T. This dream was realised when I had the opportunity to volunteer to become an Alta tutor to assist other citizens who struggled with reading and writing.

After being interviewed I was given an orientation to teaching adults through an eight session observation period. This was followed by training in effective delivery of the Alta curriculum in reading, writing, listening and speaking.

My experience as an Alta Tutor is most rewarding. In the initial stages, to my surprise, I discovered that I was not simply giving a service, but was also receiving insight into the finer aspects of the topics I had to present to the students. It was a refresher course for me. In my reflections on my own learning, I discovered the reasons why I used certain language structures and the rules governing the correct usage. I can credit the Alta programme for bringing clarity to my early language experiences.

The Alta programme provides a very interactive teaching and learning experience as students have the opportunity to engage in oral expression on different topics. This helps to refine their thinking processes, brings clarity to their thought patterns, helps with logical sequencing and enhances both receptive and productive speech and language.

Alta’s student intake embraces participants from the age of 16. Most are adults who return to education. The reasons for entering the programme vary among the participants - from a sense of inadequacy to face the adult world with deficiencies in literacy, to being unable to function at a higher level on the job site for social mobility.

It has been noted that a fair percentage of Alta participants display signs of learning disabilities such as dyslexia, which their previous teachers did not recognise while they attended school. Other students were school drop outs for various reasons. Some students come to Alta to master basic language skills, while others want to do the primary school leaving examination.

If you would like to become an Alta tutor, the next recruitment cycle begins in October 2017. Interested people can call Alta and leave their information today. For those interested in starting to volunteer now, there is the Alta Reading Circle Programme. Reading Circle guides work with our Alta students in an informal setting once a week for two hours, assisting them with their reading. To get involved in that programme give call today at 624-2582.

Volunteer, Donate or Sponsor-a-student. Call 624-2582 or email Altapos.tt@gmail.com for more info. Keep up to date with Alta on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: Alta TT