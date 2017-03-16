Welcome to Hotel 21

On Friday evening, the Central Bank will get Hotel 21, a brand new comedy by playwright Ricardo Samuel and directed by acclaimed director/actress Debra Boucaud Mason. After starting the year with exclusive showings of Mary Could Dance, Real Housewives of Port-of-Spain and Men Are Dogs, RS/RR Productions continues to be on a roll with the staging of Hotel 21 this weekend.

The first completely brand new play of 2017, Hotel 21 will have its world première on Friday at the Central Bank Auditorium, Port-of-Spain, at 8.30 pm and continues on Saturday at the same time, with a repeat on Sunday at 6.30 pm.

Boucaud Mason has directed such critically acclaimed plays as I Love You ‘Till Someone Better Comes Along, Love Thy Neighbour, Men Are Dogs, Should I Really Get Married and Real Housewives of Port-of-Spain, just to name a few. She began her acting career with Helen Camps at Trinidad Tent Theatre in 1984 and has worked with RS/RR Productions for many years. Boucaud Mason’s directing started for the first time with RS/RR back in 2006 when she directed Where Are You Madam Manning. She has won many Cacique Awards for her acting and directing.

Hotel 21 has been described as a hilarious comedy that features a stellar comic cast including the actors Nikki Crosby, Richard Ragoobarsingh, Aaron Schneider, Leslie-Ann Lavine, Ria Ali, Zo-Mari Tanker, and the Bling (Sunny Bling), featured in his second major theatrical production.

The play follows the investigation of a persistent inspector of police as he is hot on the trail of certain suspects in a five million dollar robbery. The trail leads him to a converted farmhouse in Erin that is now known as Hotel 21. The madam of the hotel, played to the colourful comic best by Nikki Crosby, attempts to convince the inspector that everything is normal at the hotel and nothing illegal takes place there. The workers, who curiously are all attractive girls, are merely “spreading happiness’ and are farm girls.

The comedy never stops as it is Labour Day and major union officials are “celebrating” at the hotel as the inspector chases after the money, which leads to unexpected turns and twists towards a hilarious and riveting end.

For further information and the box office, call 623-0845, 338-6024 or 744-7581.