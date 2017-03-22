Let’s talk film

Jason Solomons is a respected film critic on BBC News, Sky News and BBC Radio. Based in London, he recently visited Trinidad to lead a three-day workshop in Film Criticism organized by the Bocas Lit Fest in association with the British Council and the UWI Film programme.

“The aim is to help writers improve the quality of their craft and to ultimately be able to proficiently showcase contemporary Caribbean film in the media,” said Josaine Alexander, British Council Country Director, T&T about the reason for the training, which helped ten enthusiastic local arts writers and bloggers. Guardian feature writer Shereen Ali was there, and interviewed Jason about his work, film culture and his 2015 book Woody Allen: Film by Film. Here is the first part of that interview, with the conclusion tomorrow.

Q: In your earlier years, you studied French and German, before diving into the world of journalism and film. That’s an interesting journey. Have your language skills ever fed into your career as a film critic?

A: I studied French at university—that’s where I fell in love with cinema, living in Paris for a year. Cinema is on all the time in Paris, the old films are playing all the time in the repertory cinemas, so I would go see French films three times a week, going to Jean-Luc Godard retrospectives, going to the Cinémathèque Française. That’s literally when it started for me. It has everything to do with the fact that I did French Literature as a degree, and I ended up falling in love with French women and French cinema. That was in 1990-91.

I watched anything from Thelma and Louise, to Woody Allen’s 1991 Shadows and Fog, to classic French films.

I suddenly got involved in the whole culture—the French are so good at covering cinema. In France there’s something like five movie magazines a week. And they cover cinema in a respectful, exciting way, with the right tone—seeing cinema as both art and as commercial. They were in love with Hollywood, they respected Hollywood much more than we did in the UK (at the time).

So that’s how I started. I now go to the Cannes Film Festival every year, and I interview French people when they come to England.

It sounds like you absolutely love your work. What would you say are the essential qualities for a good film critic? A strong bottom, to sit for so long! Hours sometimes.

You need empathy, to understand what the actors and characters are going through, what the directors intended.

You need the ability to be a blank slate, so that every film starts with a kind of fresh expectation. Even if, you know, it’s Fast and Furious 8, this might be the good one!

So you need to reboot and restart each time, with fresh expectations. That’s really helpful.

And also, you need to play a long game. You’re in this for a while, and people will come to trust your opinion. Not everyone’s going to agree with your tastes—some might say, “Oh, if he doesn’t like that film, I’ll like it!”—and that’s fine too. I like the people who don’t like what I like. Because people may bounce off my taste—and it must mean that they listen to me or read me every week, otherwise they wouldn’t know how often they disagree with me.

What do you think about the 2017 Oscar winner for best picture, Moonlight? I can’t think of a more ground-breaking Oscar winner than that. It’s a fully black cast and deals with sexuality issues. I didn’t even think of it as a gay movie because it’s exploring everyone’s identity. It’s low budget, like US$1.5 million. The music was brilliant in it. It’s the coolest Best Picture winner, maybe, ever. And I think cinema really needed to get its cool back this year, because it was getting a bit stale, getting a bit “old people cinema”, like Spotlight last year—that’s an all-right movie, but who’s going home to watch Spotlight tonight? Nobody. But Moonlight I’ve watched four times already, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.

Do you get something different from it, with every viewing?

Yes I do. I think it’s layered and complex, textured and exciting.

Let’s talk a little bit about your 2015 book, Woody Allen: Film by Film, which is about one of your most favourite filmmakers. How old were you when you saw your first Woody Allen film?

I think I was 12 when I saw Annie Hall. And it changed my whole life.

Not that I had a particularly terrible life than needed changing! But I lived in the suburbs of London and suddenly there was this Jewish guy on the television...He was living in New York, he was writing, he was funny, he was pulling non-Jewish girls (which wasn’t really allowed! And I thought, great, my God, that’s good, I don’t have to stay with Jewish girls).

He was happy with his Jewishness. It didn’t define him, yet he was comfy joking about it.

Well, I loved Rocky films, like all my friends did; I didn’t even like Star Wars particularly, but all my friends did. But in none of those movies did anyone talk directly to the audience, it broke the fourth wall. Woody Allen films also used flashbacks—I’d never seen a film that went out of structure like that, I didn’t know you could write stories like that.

And there were jokes that made me laugh and laugh and laugh. And it made me cry as well. It was a really sad movie about this doomed romance—and yet it made me think: that’s the romance you want! All my relationships since, have had a tinge of that.

So Annie Hall is your benchmark, then, for all relationships?

Thankfully my marriage is more successful (laughs). We’re still together.