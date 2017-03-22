Looking for the brighter side

A few days ago I remarked that I felt hard-pressed to carry on with my Lenten inspirational series in a week filled with distress and was encouraged with the suggestion from calypsonian Stalin’s repertoire to “Look on the brighter side.”

The brighter side would always be that I have been given the awesome privilege and opportunity to educate an entire population through this forum. I have the deepest faith that a day will come when T&T would respond to mental illness with an all-embracing attitude. I live for that day.

But if I die before it comes, I’d really want a degree of respect from the media in the way they treat my passing. For example it would be wonderful if I am memorialised for courage, for waging war against my body when it treated me like a tenant, for being the foremost champion of complete openness about living with mental illness, and for extending myself to help others in their desperation.

I’d like the people who I have helped privately over the years to resolve to open up and widen the dialogue to influence T&T’s response. I’d like a mental public health revolution in my name—all thoughts that brightened my disposition.

Prayerfully, I would be sufficiently respected to get my name in the headline—I would hate to be in the thereafter and hear of an editor approving: Mental health columnist dies. I would not want to be objectified by an illness, not unless we are comfortable calling everyone’s illness in their death announcement like: Diabetic health minister dies, for example.

There are many descriptive that could sum up my life, many adjectives and expressions that could tell my story. I’d especially like a non-prejudicial labelling because I would have left behind, to mourn my death, people who love me for those other wonderful qualities for which I am known…

Not like last week’s newspaper headline, which said truthfully, but coldheartedly, ‘...then UWI student poisoned himself’, so written, possibly without the knowledge that journalistic responsibility requires more thoughtfulness.

I could not ignore the death of 24-year-old UWI student, Matthew Levi Caesar, the death of a 30-year-old Diego Martin man Paul Marchan who was shot by police, the rising homicides, and gruesome interpersonal violence daily, which almost suggest people have forgot how to talk and resolve situations.

Matthew suicided to end his pain and broke my heart, making me feel so helpless; that so many people tagged me on this story overwhelmed me. I did not know what to say so I said nothing. But I am on record saying many things.

Suicide is a major public health issue in T&T. We rank 41st for death by suicide out of 172 countries. We are fourth in the hemisphere, after Guyana (1), Suriname (6), and El Salvador (40) (www.worldlifeexpectancy.com).

The Express reported Dr Varma Deyalsingh, secretary of the Association of Psychiatrists of T&T as saying that despite extensive studies and intensified psychotherapy, “we seem to be losing the battle with this epidemic”.

It is an epidemic and, as with all mental illnesses, more credibly, T&T is not even putting up a fight with our continued policy of inaction when it comes to public/population health interventions. We are also not improving our reporting or headline writing even with the appropriate interventions being given to practitioners.

Without recovery time from this news, there came the story of two police officers of the Western Division Task Force having shot and killed a 30-year-old man.

According to reports, Police said Marchan, 30, of Diego Martin, was “acting in a deranged manner” when they arrived on the scene and relatives told them “he had a history of mental illness”.

After a confrontational period between Paul and police, police shot him. He died. What almost killed me though was the punishing headline: ‘Cops kill mental patient’.

The four-word phrase was loaded with the prejudicial reporting discouraged everywhere in the world; the matter-of-factness in the headline desensitising us to the fact that a 30-year-old man who needed a psychiatric intervention, which could have allowed him to live, was dead.

My phone buzzed and I looked haplessly as the other headline screamed, ‘Mentally ill Diego Martin man killed by police’. There again was the dehumanising of the death of Paul by decades of journalistic experience acting with absolute obliviousness to the bigotry in such reporting.

There, in both headline and story, was almost a tone of justified action (he’s mad and acting deranged) almost excusing the police killing. The stories all ignore the fact that police here remain without the appropriate basic mental health first aid training or crisis intervention to treat humanely with people living with mental illness.

In fact, I recall bitterly that, recently, when the woman who got into the vehicular accident disrobed and walked the streets of Port-of-Spain, the first Facebook post I saw was done by a senior policewoman in the T&T Police Service…

I am holding out hope for that brighter day.

• Caroline C Ravello is a strategic communications and media practitioner with over 30 years of proficiency. She holds an MA in Mass Communications and is a candidate for the MSc in Public Health (MPH) from The UWI. Write to: mindful.tt@gmail.com