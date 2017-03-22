Young women inspired to aim for the stars

More than 300 female students, drawn from secondary schools across Trinidad, were challenged to aim for the stars and be the best that they can be when they participated in the 2017 Annual JA Student (Female) Conference on Friday.

Hosted by Junior Achievement of T&T, the student conference which addressed an all-female audience, heard inspiring life stories by several successful women and a passionate appeal by Reema Carmona, wife of President Anthony Carmona, for women to support and respect themselves.

The conference, titled Understanding Me, My Value, My Opportunity and My Potential, was held at the auditorium of the Central Bank, Port-of-Spain, a release said.

The dynamic panel of presenters, comprising women of diverse backgrounds, included criminologist/communications consultant Renee Cummings, scientist/researcher Christina Pierre, actor/comedienne Nikki Crosby, broadcaster/social worker Avonelle Hector-Joseph, and Terez Lord, country co-ordinator, Commonwealth Youth Peace Ambassador Network. The session was skilfully moderated by journalist Franka Philip.

Mrs Carmona challenged the teenagers to be more purposeful in their lives and to demonstrate a sense of self-worth. “We must inspire and motivate other women. Women must support each other, not tear them down. Mutual respect must become a staple in your lives,” she advised the young adults.

She had a word of caution to the students, acknowledging that while they live in a digital age and it was a beautiful form of self-expression, they must be aware of the responsibilities that come with that freedom. “It is now the norm for potential employers, colleges and universities, to screen you not only through the traditional interviewing process, but as well, your social media presence. Your social media profile can very realistically stand between you getting that job or acceptance letter from a university or a door being ajar or shut in your face. Be responsible and alert; once it’s in cyberspace, it’s there forever,” said Mrs Carmona.

Calling on the young women to be child advocates and not to underestimate their power to change the world, Mrs Carmona cited the example of Pakistani activist, Malala Yousufzai, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize after championing the cause of female education when she was viciously attacked for pursuing her own education.

For Soleil-Marie Collins, Form Four student of Holy Faith Convent, Couva, the session was inspirational and eye-opening. “Just listening to these powerful women was a wonderful experience. You realise how we, as young women, can make a difference and really change the world. Our destiny is in our own hands,” said an excited Collins.

The female student conference was held in collaboration with RBC Royal Bank Trinidad and Tobago and underscored the bank’s commitment to youth development.

Displaying her comedic skills to perfection, Nikki Crosby recounted the challenges and discouragement she experienced, both at home and from friends, when she decided to enter the field of entertainment as a career. “Comedy was a man’s field, what business I had in that? Then I started to sing calypso and entered the Soca Monarch competition and placed third in the finals. You know I won $500,000!” Crosby, a trained psychologist, informed her audience.

Cummings, a former journalist, urged the female students to celebrate themselves. “Young people are not celebrating themselves enough. Sometimes we are too hard and judgmental on ourselves. We all recognise that the road to success is not easy. It is difficult. We experience socially toxic situations, physical, sexual, emotional. But you must understand your worth and celebrate and love yourself,” said Cummings.

Pierre appealed to the student ‘not to settle’. “As women, we face unique challenges, different from men. We are viewed as the weaker sex. We must assert ourselves and demonstrate that we are, in fact, the stronger sex. Do not allow the norms of society to dictate your path,” she challenged.

Lord told the students to pursue their education at the highest level and become active and civic-minded citizens. She said: “If your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough. Don’t be disengaged or discouraged, be involved. Roll up your sleeves and be a go-getter.”

Hector-Joseph told the young female adults that they should know when to switch from ‘cool’ to ‘smart’. “Have the zeal and drive to never give up. You must dream big. Be yourself. Be the best you can be.”

In a down-to-earth Q&A session, several students spoke of personal problems affecting them and their friends at school and home and were given advice on addressing the issues.

Earlier, Junior Achievement executive director, J Errol Lewis, said that adults needed to invest in and listen to young people. The student conference, he noted, was a step in that direction with a dynamic panel of successful ladies providing inspiration from their life experiences.