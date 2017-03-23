Another Tanker in the limelight in Hotel 21

After playing to overbooked houses at Central Bank Auditorium last weekend the award winning production companies RS/RR Productions goes to Cipriani College this Saturday and Sunday with their brand new hit comedy for 2017, Hotel 21 by Ricardo Samuel. Zo Mari Tanker, daughter of the late music icon Andre Tanker continues her role as Pet in this hilarious comedy.

Tanker has been on stage and television since the age of four. Her stage and theatre career began with Caribbean School of Dance. She also appeared in the school production of Wizard of Oz and then went on to major productions such as One of Our Sons is Missing” by the late Godfrey Sealy and Zombie presented by Ragoo Productions.

She has hosted television shows like Caribbean Passport and most recently Morning Prime.

A release said Tanker is also a multi media producer with several award winning television and radio advertisement under her belt. This is not the first time Zo Mari is with RS/RR Productions. She appeared in Men Are Dogs, Real Housewives of Port of Spain and Should I Really Get Married.

In Hotel 21, she takes on the role of Pet a young, curious and brash prostitute in a hotel in rural Erin.

You can catch Zo Mari Tanker in this play on Saturday and Sunday at Cipriani College.

Hotel 21 also features Nikki Crosby, Richard Ragoobarsingh, Aaron Schneider, Leslie-Ann Lavine, Ria Ali and Sunny Bling. The play is directed by Debra Boucaud Mason.

Hotel 21 follows the investigation of a persistent Police Inspector who finds himself in Erin on the trail of a $5million dollar robbery with prostitutes, a priest and bandits and hoping desperately to find answers.

INFO

Tickets are $200 for general admission and $250 for special reserved.

For further info and the box office call 338-6024 or 744-7581.

Visit RS/RR productions on Facebook, Instagram and WhatApp for further information.