Breaking into the big time

NYERERE HAYNES

Debuting at number three on Billboard’s Reggae chart is a big deal, especially when it’s a soca album. According to VP Records, Fay Ann Lyons’ Break The World album is the first soca album to achieve this remarkable feat.

The album features production work from Richie Beretta, Stadic Sound Productions, Keron “Sheriff Mumbles” Thompson, Dwain Antrobus, Kevin Marshall, and Darien Bailey. Lyons is thrilled about her accomplishment. But this is just the beginning—the real work starts now, she says. Break the World has 16 tracks, all written by Lyons.

“I feel very good, not just for it being on the charts but also for soca music to continually have a representation on the international stage in a notable way,” the former International Soca Monarch said.

“From this we can see that soca has the ability to be marketed, which is something that we’ve been trying to get people to understand for years. I think some people still don’t get it. The Billboard Chart is a big deal, so as artistes, what we should be concerned about is doing the work to get others on the charts and to eventually branch off so that soca can have its own category,” she said.

For this to happen, sales and support are crucial. The music industry is driven by sales and profitability of music. It’s not enough to just have a popular song; it must translate into dollars and cents. She believes an opportunity was lost with her husband Bunji Garlin’s 2013 hit Differentology. Although the song was immensely popular in T&T and throughout the diaspora, the sales numbers were quite low.

“Nobody is doing this just to be liked. The support and revenue have to be real, and the music world takes notice of where that comes from. It takes money to be seen as something viable—that is something that we really need to understand in T&T.

“We need to understand that when your own music is not being supported by your own people, why are we even talking about Grammy awards and Billboards? We can’t expect the rest of the world to take us seriously if we are not pushing a serious business head.

“What happens is that we end up looking like a bunch of hustlers who just come out on the road for Carnival, play some fetes, jump up, wave and wine. Then after Carnival we just branch off into another Carnival and that is the extent of it,” said Lyons.

The lack of diversification stemming from a lack of prudence, creativity and innovation within the soca industry is what Lyons and her husband Ian “Bunji Garlin” Alvarez are aiming to change.

Bouncing around from Carnival to Carnival and playing to similar crowds isn’t going to expand the fan base for soca music. Soca music has to break new ground for Lyons, taking the music where it has never been heard.

Lyons’ track Everybody Joli, which features Bunji Garlin and Joli Rouge Sound, has found appeal in the French market because of its zouk flavour. Lyons said it is the French market that is currently pushing sales of her album as the song is very popular in Martinique and Guadeloupe.

“Some people actually think Trinidad is a part of Jamaica. Some people think that soca is a form of Salsa music. Some people only know about Rio Carnival. Those are the people we have to reach,” said Lyons.

The daughter of nine-time Road March winner SuperBlue said soca artistes must adopt a more professional and business-savvy approach.

She points to the role of a manager, who in many cases is actually just a booking agent. A manager needs to use creativity and innovation to finding ways to get an artiste to new international markets.

“They don’t know how to network, they don’t know how to capitalise on opportunities, they can’t conceptualise. Basically, a lot of them can answer a phone and tell you how much the artiste working for and that’s it,” said Lyons.

Women have a more important role in the music industry as they continue to not only entertain but also spark much needed discussion through music about the many issues affecting them. The days of the boys club have faded and women in soca aren’t just there for sex appeal. Known for her outspoken nature, Lyons has often been labelled as obstructive and difficult because of her strong opinions—but she doesn’t care and refuses to be silent when the situation requires action. Although there’s still a way to go, Lyons has done her part for the positive progression of women in the art-form, always pushing the status quo so that the industry can continue to move forward with men and women working together as equals.

She said: “The role of women in the music industry is constantly changing. Years ago, women were just there to attract men to the stage and then, performance-wise, the men would step in. That has changed, as many female artistes have cast that ‘eye candy’ notion aside. I don’t want to just be seen; I want to be heard.

“We’re very powerful and we’re not trying to replace men. For me it’s about making sure that the other women that come up in the industry don’t have it as hard as we did. I don’t want them to look at me as someone who was in a position to make things better for female artistes and did nothing,” said Lyons.

“The days of the boys club have faded and women in soca aren’t just there for sex appeal.” Track List

1. Hold Onto Something

2. More Then Dem

3. Girls

4. Buff feat Buffy

5. High Heels

6. Everybody Joli feat Bunji Garlin & Joli Rouge Sound

7. Air Supply

8. Raze

9. Block The Road feat Stonebwoy

10. Catch Me

11. Break The World

12. Drift

13. H.I.T.A (Hands In The Air)

14. Done The Party

15. Doh Hold Meh

16. Keep Some

Break the World” is available for download on itunes, Amazon, Spotify