The Children’s Ark helps bring a Royal Reading Room to POS prison

ROSLYN CARRINGTON

I went to prison on Thursday, and I sat in the courtyard and cried.

It was the opening ceremony for the Royal Reading Room, a warm, cosy space carved out amidst the dreary monotony of cells and bars, to give incarcerated fathers the chance to read, do homework, bond, or surf the Internet with their children.

Under the sweltering tent, prisoners sat tall in their Sunday best, next to their wives and children, who were free to connect with them for a few precious hours. Little girls wore flouncy organza dresses with big bows, brightly coloured clips attached to every braid. Boys itched and sweated in their well-pressed, long-sleeved shirts. It felt like Christmas.

The Reading Room was first proposed by writer and literacy teacher, Debbie Jacob, who has been actively involved in teaching CXC English and promoting a love of books and reading amongst young boys at the Youth Training Centre for over ten years. Moved by the simple ambitions of her young students—or sons, as she calls them — to do something meaningful with their lives, Jacob wrote Wishing For Wings, a book that raised awareness of the potential of these young boys, if only someone would give them a chance.

Turning her interest to the inmates of the Port-of-Spain prison, she began dreaming of establishing a room or library where fathers could sit with their children and bond over a book, help with homework, and repair the frayed edges of family relationships that prison tends to inflict.

Commissioner of Prisons Sterling Stewart, who, like Jacob, viewed many of his charges as sons, threw himself behind the idea, designating a block of death-row cells to be redesigned, renewed and rededicated to a humane and life-affirming purpose.

The Children’s Ark, led by founder Simone De La Bastide and supported by members such as Kathy Ann Waterman, Vicki Assevero Mottley and April Bermudez and the Board, immediately recognised the potential for healing and strengthening of family relationships, and brought its tremendous clout to the fund-raising and facilitation of the entire project, complete with furnishings and special books.

Inmates were eager to help, contributing the labour required to knock down those restrictive walls and opening it up to the free flow of hope and new life. Now, the pastel walls are decorated with original artwork done by prisoners from The Carrera Art Collective, and lined with comfy couches and armchairs.

The space was named The Sterling Stewart Royal Reading Room in honour of Commissioner Stewart, just hours before he proceeded on retirement. He left with the thanks and blessings of all those whose lives he had touched. Ironically, three of the artists who painted the artwork were put in prison when His Excellency was Assistant DPP in the office of Director of Public Prosecutions.

When inmate Mark Hernandez rose and spoke passionately about the impact of books upon his life, my tears began flowing anew. Although he was already literate, Jacob — “this human angel” — ignited a fire in him for learning, debating, and self-development. “Reading is knowledge,” he said, “and knowledge is power.”

Speaking at the ceremony, His Excellency President Anthony Carmona, Patron of the Children’s Ark, reflected on his years on the bench as a judge, and expressed his belief that exposure to good books can have a huge impact on inmates, both in terms of helping them to mentally escape the walls, and also in educating and uplifting them, thus reducing the possibility of recidivism once they are re-integrated into society. “Books let the caged bird sing,” he observed.

The President said: “I wish to publicly commend the Commissioner of Prisons, Sterling Stewart, Debbie Jacob, a journalist among journalists and the Children’s Ark, of which I am the proud patron, under the distinguished leadership of Mrs Simone De La Bastide and her hard-working executive. The Children’s Ark continues to engage out-of-the-box solutions to the social problems we face, building awareness and taking action. Mrs De La Bastide, your ark provides that safe haven and shelter for the marginalised, the voiceless and the hopeless from the tempest and the storms of a world burdened by commercialism and sometimes a lack of compassion. T&T can never forget that initiative of the Children’s Ark, bringing world renowned activist and champion from human trafficking from Nepal in the form of Ms Anuradha Koirala. At that conference, we all agreed that human trafficking is taking place ... in the brothels to be found in the north, south, east and west of T&T.”

De La Bastide is confident that initiatives such as this, which help strengthen family ties, can reduce the impact of these violent times upon children, cut down on bullying, and help them to overcome the stigma and embarrassment of an incarcerated parent. Adding to their long list of significant other completed projects, The Children’s Ark has done so much work to date, to change and boost the lives of hundreds of ‘at risk ‘ youth in our society.

In recognition of their support, both Jacob and The Ark were presented with gorgeous paintings done by inmates, the latter being an image of a large ark, surrounded by children. It was a moving and apt tribute.

With their thoughts firmly focused on the benefits such a reading room can bring to inmates, children, and society as a whole, Jacob, The Children’s Ark, and the T&T Prison Services are now discussing a new target: The Women’s Prison at Golden Grove, in Arouca. This will mean more lives to be touched, more families to heal, and more smiles on young faces… which is what the Ark is all about.

The Children’s Ark can be found on Facebook, or at thechildrensarktt.com.