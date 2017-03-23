Kamaldai wins Pichakaree

The Kala Kendra held its Holikaa Dahan and Pichakaree Song competition final last Sunday at the Kendra Grounds in Enterprise, with Kamaldai Nisha Ramkissoon winning in the Singer category.

From Sharpe Road, Caparo, Ramkissoon sang Sunale Pukar, a song about children pleading to God as the divine mother to save them. Ramkissoon previously also won the title in 2009 and 2011.

Mohip Poonwassie, singing Sunale Pukaare, was the champion in the Composer category. He also won the Social Commentary award, in the Singer category, singing Rowley Ki Raaj. However, in the Composer category, Mukesh Babooram got the better of him singing Me Nahi Rowley.

As the month of Holi/Devi continues, the Kendra will begin Vasant Nav Ratri (Hindu New Year) from next Tuesday and its three-night Nav Ratri Devi Yajna begins on the Shouter Baptist holiday (March 30). April is Shri Raam/Devi/Hanuman month and Raam Nowmi will be held on April 5 at 11 am. Hanuman Jayanti will be held on April 11 with the Saraswati puja scheduled for April 30 for students writing the SEA, CXC and Cape exams.

Everybody truly loves Raymond

Last Saturday night’s Everybody Loves Raymond 2017 concert in East Trinidad was sold out as hundreds of fans packed the Centre of Excellence, Macoya, to support crossover star Raymond Ramnarine. The show also featured Jubin Nautiyal, a playback singer from Bollywood, India.

However, it was Ramnarine who stole the spotlight as the crowd demanded more and more of the classic and contemporary hits that made him popular over the years. The audience went into an uproar when Ramnarine left the stage and performed amongst them. Started at 8 pm, Ramnarine fans were thoroughly entertained for more than six hours, with the show ending after 2 am on Sunday morning.

Soca musical Stick-ey Desires at UWI

Theatre fans can look forward to a new soca musical—possibly the first of its kind—called Stick-ey Desires from March 31. Put on by students of the UWI Arts Theatre at UWI St Augustine’s Department of Creative and Festival Arts (DCFA), the venue for the play is UWI’s Learning Resource Centre.

The play is set in the 1990s in a village called Vwa Dey Memwa (Memory Lane) in Toco; and in an apartment in Brooklyn, New York. The characters experience many emotions—envy, rage, love and tabanca—all vividly illustrated through soca music.

Stick-ey Desires runs from March 31 to Sunday, April 2, and Friday, April 7 to Sunday, April 9. Show times are 8 pm daily, and 6 pm on Sundays. For further information and tickets, contact the DCFA (663-2222/ 645-1955 or email dcfa@sta.uwi.edu

Hotel 21 at Cipriani Labour College

Zo-Mari Tanker, daughter of music legend Andre Tanker, plays the role of Pet in RS/RR Productions’ hit comedy Hotel 21 at Cipriani Labour College, Valsayn this weekend. Written by Ricardo Samuel and directed by Debra Boucaud Mason, Hotel 21 stars Nikki Crosby, Richard Ragoobarsingh, Aaron Schneider, Leslie-Ann Levine, Ria Ali, Sunny Bling and Tanker.

Hotel 21 will be staged tomorrow at 8.30 pm and on Sunday at 6.30 pm.

NCC prizes

Pan, calypso and mas winners received cheques, trophies and plaques when the National Carnival Commission (NCC) hosted its prize-giving ceremony at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain last weekend. Also in the north, there were continued elimination rounds for this year’s comPANions Steelband Sports event at the Desperadoes and Renegades panyards.

Artistic Freedom dance show

The Candice Clarke Academy of Dance (CCAD) is staging Abstract (Artistic Freedom) on Sunday, March 26, at Sapa, at 6.30 pm. Candice Clarke has been operating CCAD for the past 20 years.

2017 Pichakaree winners

SINGER CATEGORY

Champion – Kamaldai Ramkissoon (Sunale Pukaare)

Social Commentary Category

1. Mohip Poonwassie (Rowley Ki Raaj)

2. Mukesh Babooram (Me Nahi Rowley)

Festive Category

1. Akshay Khandoo (Jai Narsingh Avatar)

2. Pooja Ramoutar (Saasu Aur Bahu)

Theme Category

1. Ricky Khandoo (Dhanya Jahaajee)

2. Shanta Ramnath (My Happy Hindu Home)

COMPOSER CATEGORY

Champion – Mohip Poonwassie (Sunale Pukaare)

Social Commentary Category

1. Mukesh Babooram (Me Nahi Rowley)

2. Mohip Poonwassie (Rowley Ki Raaj)

Festive Category

1. Rooknath Lackpath (Jai Narsingh Avatar)

2. Shanta Singh (Show love for Dharma)

Theme Category

1. Mohip Poonwassie (Dhanya Jahaajee)

2. Reena Teelucksingh (Home First)

Most creative & imaginative use of Hindi

1. Rooknath Lackpath (Jai Narsingh Avatar)

BEST PROPS

1. Mukesh Babooram

2. Pooja Ramoutar