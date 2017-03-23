Ten Years of Alta

PART TWO

Today we have the second and final part of a contribution from ROSELINE LYNCH, an Alta Tutor who has taught our Level 1 and Level 2 students at Alta’s Arima Boys’ and Arima Girls’ RC School venues for the past 13 years.

The Alta programme is designed to improve the reading and writing abilities of all adult learners. Students stay in the programme for many years until they master the beginner level, level one, two and sometimes three.

My greatest joy is to personally witness the students’ literacy improvements.

Comments such as: “I filled out a form today,” “while travelling I was able to read signs along the way” and “I read my Bible at church last Sunday” attest to the value of Alta’s existence.

They remind me of the impact Alta has on student’s confidence.

These experiences have caused me to exercise greater patience and tolerance as a person.

This was probably the reason I was asked to coordinate a class in addition to my duties as a tutor.

The interaction between tutors and tutors, tutors and students has led to many lasting friendships.

The bond between many tutors and students in many instances is lasting which is demonstrated in the occasional greetings on the streets or via telephone and the internet.

I am so passionate about literacy and the Alta programme that as long as God continues to give me good health and strength, I will continue to commit my time to Alta and will encourage others to volunteer their services.

I can safely say that Alta has Added Life To All people who decided to improve their literacy skills.

I am happy to be part of the Alta family and pray that this Association will grow from strength to strength.

MORE INFO

If you would like to become an Alta tutor, the next recruitment cycle begins in October 2017—call Alta and leave your information today.

To begin volunteering now, there is the Alta Reading Circle Programme.

As a Reading Circle guide you will work with our Alta students in an informal setting once a week for two hours, assisting them with their reading.

You do not need to be trained and there are Reading Circles around the country.

If you would like to get involved in that programme give us a call today at 624-2582.

Volunteer, Donate or Sponsor-a-student. Call 624-2582 or email Altapos.tt@gmail.com for more info. Keep up to date with Alta on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: Alta TT