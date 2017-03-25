‘Transformational festival’ returns for second year

“It was definitely the most tasking thing I’ve ever done in my life so far. It really stressed us and we were in two minds about whether we would do it again or not,” New Fire founder Gerry Williams told a gathering at the rotunda of the First Citizens Corporate Centre, where the festival was launched recently.

But Williams and his team of organisers felt T&T needed New Fire.

“Recognising how important it is, especially given the times we’re in and all the crises that we face, we knew that we had to. We had no other choice,” he said.

MC at the launch and festival organiser Rheanna Chen called New Fire T&T’s “own transformational festival”, a label popularised within the last decade for a growing number of outdoor events around the world that are built around new age and progressive music, art, activities and ideas.

“These festivals are the convergence points for many forms of cutting-edge content. They are the confluence points for cultural creatives,” documentary filmmaker Jeet Kei Leung explained in a 2010 TEDx talk.

Among the better-known of the transformational festivals are the nine-day Burning Man in Black Rock City, Nevada, which has more than 2,000 free classes, workshops and events, the eight-day Boom in Idanha-a-Nova, Portugal, which is held biennially and features film screenings and daily seminars and the four-day Shambhala Gathering in British Columbia, Canada, which has an organic garden in the middle of the grounds where it’s held.

“We’re going beyond creating an event where people just come and have the most magical, fun time of their lives,” Williams said of New Fire. “In the design of the festival itself we hope to inspire the behaviour changes that we need to see in that new world that we’re trying to create.”

New Fire 2017 has the theme Discover more. Among its offerings are yoga, dance and capoeira demonstrations, a guitar appreciation workshop, a meditation session, massages, demonstrations on composting and up-cycling, a presentation called Healing with Henna, talks on climate change and permaculture, a workshop on gender-based violence, and locally made crafts and foods for sale.

There’s also children’s entertainment in the form of colouring, mural painting, storytelling and an introduction to farming.

“We’re really encouraging families to bring their picnic baskets, their blankets, and really enjoy what it feels like to be outdoors on a weekend spending that quality time together,” said festival co-ordinator Elize Rostant.

The highlight of the event is the musical concert and rave on Saturday night. Freetown, Nigel Rojas, Marge Blackman, Nailah Blackman, Sheldon Blackman, Buzzrock, and Solman are among the acts expected to perform.

The festival has a set of “sustainability principles” that includes generating as little waste as possible. Vendors and service providers are encouraged to recycle and not use non-compostable plates and containers to serve food and drinks.

Patrons are asked to bring their own reusable food and drink containers. Single-use Styrofoam items, and plastic containers, plates, utensils and bottles will be confiscated at the entrance, according to the festival guide.

“We’re hoping to not see any waste coming from this event that goes to the landfill or the dump,” said Williams, a musician who started New Fire as a monthly concert series in 2014 before it took the annual festival format last year. After taking place in Freeport last year, this year the festival will be held at a similar location in Santa Cruz called Green Meadows. Most of New Fire’s audience come from the north, and the new spot is more accessible to them, Williams explained in a phone interview.

Patrons can camp overnight with assistance from the Scouts Association, who will also offer products like sleeping bags and mosquito repellent for sale.

The festival is the only one of its kind in the Caribbean and its organisers hope they can expand their reach in the future.

“We’ve had a lot of people from other islands reaching out to us who actually want to participate in the festival. We’re hoping that in year three we can offer some regional artists to the stage,” said Rostant.

Financing the event has been one of the struggles with organising it, Williams told the Guardian. First Citizens was their only financial sponsor last year. This year the bank is joined by two-year-old online recruitment agency JobsTT.

The New Fire Festival comes off on April 8 and 9 at Green Meadows in Santa Cruz.

Call: 271-1073, 788-0966, email newfirefestival@gmail.com or visit newfireworld.com