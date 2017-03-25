Legacy—For Derek Walcott with thanks

You are not an easy genius to tabulate

Counting the stars in a wondrously starry night

might be less cumbersome and I should wait

until you take your place there, over our Caribbean sky,

though you will shine, and outshine anywhere.

I use a less stiff cadence, try to find a natural rhythm,

something that smells of love, the kind that is,

accommodating, yet can be bitterly angry, all in vain.

You gave me the courage to say lagoon and cane

and galvanise, for the noise it contains with rain.

You taught us how nothing exists without light,

and that it’s the finest and most exacting detail.

And how to forget your hymn that we must bless

every little ordinary thing, the river;s sound, the rat’s

scuttling as your island’s iguana skin. And you

gave us our own island, Felicity, Caroni,

Paramin and I am not sorry you haven’t

ventured South, that you prefer North, and elsewhere,

now that no door denies you its welcoming embrace.

Well, maybe one – an island dancing daily

in the melodrama of bluff and promise, but in

deep disdain for its theatre, and its theatre’s keeper.

Your old Homeric story of the returning king treated

as a dog etcetera. When I look around I see your poetry.

And when I read it I see the air and light and beauty

that connect it all in your immaculate inimitable style, to infinity.

—Toodesh Ramesar (Literature teacher at Siparia East Secondary and student of Derek Walcott)