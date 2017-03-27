Music TT to run David Stopps workshop

Local music practitioners can soon learn from international author and artist manager David Stopps. He will be in Trinidad soon to present a two-day artist management and branding workshop called How to Make a Living from Music. The workshop will take place on April 6 and 7 at the Cascadia Hotel and Conference Centre, St Ann’s. It is being hosted by the T&T Music Company Limited (MusicTT) and coordinated by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in collaboration with the Intellectual Property Office of T&T (IPO).

General manager of MusicTT, Jeanelle Frontin, urged music practitioners to attend. She said the workshop is a valuable opportunity for music stakeholders to learn from experts artist management, branding and intellectual property.

David Stopps is the managing director of Friars Management Limited (FML) International Artist Management. As a music business consultant and educator, Stopps has presented international workshops for musical authors, performers, managers, governments and collective management organisations, as well as for telecoms, brands and organisations keen to expand their business using music. He has presented workshops in Argentina, Jamaica, Barbados, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, the Philippines, the Netherlands, Kenya, Brazil, Thailand, and the UK, among others.

Stopps is the author of the book How to Make a Living from Music which is published by the United Nations. Commissioned by WIPO, the book is mainly targeted at the developing world but is equally useful in developed countries. The second edition of this book was published in May 2014 and in 2016 it was translated and published in French, Spanish, Russian and Chinese.

Also presenting at the workshop:

• Dr Dimiter Gantchev, deputy director, Copyright Infrastructure Division, Copyright and Creative Industries Sector, WIPO

• Dr Vanus James, professor at the University of Technology, Kingston, Jamaica

• Simon Baptiste, manager and performer, Port-of-Spain, T&T

• Shiveta Sooknanan, legal officer 11, Intellectual Property Office of T&T

• Cherine Anderson, performer and producer, Kingston, Jamaica

• Leonardo de Terlizzy, legal advisor, International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC), Neuilly-sur-Seine, France

• Erica K. Smith, CEO, Copyright Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers Incorporated (COSCAP), Bridgetown, Barbados.

The How to Make a Living from Music workshop is free of charge. People interested in attending can register at www.musictt.co.tt/elevate. More information on this workshop can be found on MusicTT’s website, www.musictt.co.tt, and social media sites.

About MusicTT

The T&T Music Company Limited (MusicTT) was established in 2014 with the mandate to stimulate and facilitate the business development and export activity of the music industry to generate national wealth. As a subsidiary of T&T Creative Industries Company Limited (CreativeTT), MusicTT provides industry-wide strategic direction and action plans toward the development of the music industry as well as guidance and access to music education and capacity development. Website: www.musictt.co.tt