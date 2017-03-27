New Play Park for Talparo

Jai’s Court Community Group has partnered with their Member of Parliament for La Horquetta/Talparo, Maxie Cuffie and the Digicel Foundation to build a Play Park in the Talparo community. This will create a family and youth friendly environment for over 150 families in the area.

This is a recent example of the trend of community organisations exploring more opportunities to collaborate with the public and private sectors in projects.

Jai’s Court Community Group recently received a cheque to help fund the project from Digicel Foundation’s Senior Project Officer, Community Development, Cindyann Currency.

Also present at the ground-breaking ceremony and cheque presentation were representatives from the MP’s office, personal secretary Chenece Headley and office manager Ava Quaccoo.

Representing the Jai’s Court Community Group were its treasurer, Melissa Dattoo and its secretary, Annalisa Stewart, who received the cheque from Digicel Foundation’s Senior Project Officer, Community Development, Cindyann Currency.

Stewart said: “We are joyful for the opportunity for our community to work with the MP’s Office and the Digicel Foundation in realising our dream for the residents of La Horquetta/Talparo.”

EPIC was established to work directly with community-based organisations (CBOs) and encourage public private sector partnerships. In the past year, the Foundation has partnered with 17 CBOs to enhance community spaces.