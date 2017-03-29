Police display lack of competence, compassion

Dear Minister Dillon, Paul Marchan, 30, is dead. He was shot and killed by police officers whom relatives had called asking for help to subdue him. He was subdued. Forever.

Until that faithful Thursday, Paul lived away from public scrutiny. His relatives seemed to have had difficulty coping with his illness, but that was a family matter up until they sought the help of the police who eventually killed Paul.

Rather than his premature death, what Paul needed was a competent, compassionate, skilled mental health/illness response.

To my mind, killing an individual, even one acting uncontrollably, brandishing a knife (or razor blade or broken bottle), cannot be the recommended intervention for someone who needs a doctor. But in this swirling season of ignorance, someone may argue that I shouldn’t trust my mind, either.

I am unclear if the police had had to subdue Paul before his fateful day and maybe were dog-tired with his “deranged” behaviour.

Or maybe he was new to them but they considered that to kill Paul was the only way to save their lives—Paul having reportedly “stabbed” two relatives and “slashed” two officers with a razor blade (or knife, or broken bottle), who are all alive today.

Paul succumbed to gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen (or wound to the chest, or a total of four shots) after he was taken to the St James Medical Complex.

I never met Paul, but once, long ago, I met his illness.

I neither invited nor encouraged any disorder but, like most who live with a psychosocial disability, it becomes your reality.

Thankfully, I have managed my health successfully for years and I am alive, progressing and thriving.

I shudder to think what would have happened if the police officers whom you, Minister, say “are trained to treat with the mentally ill”, were part of my “healing” programme.

The reports that said, “National Security Minister Edmund Dillon said yesterday police officers are trained to deal with mentally ill people” left me dejected and annoyed.

You, Sir, may be one of a handful who really believe that statement.

I do not doubt that there is a course so designed, but nothing as yet can convince me about the “training” of which you assured the Parliament and people of T&T.

I am not unaware of what obtains when a patient is exhibiting violent behaviour.

I know mental health officers who have described the process of police assisting them, sometimes, when they need to administer an injection for the very benefit of the patient.

Those mostly do not end up questionably killed.

I wonder, Minister, were I to access the training manual or interview the trainers in that place we still call the barracks, what my survey would reveal is being done compared to what is required?

It would be a wonderful idea for the public to have access to the reference guide to which you refer that’s used “to augment this (police) training, (giving) tips on effective communication, de-escalation techniques and general interactions when dealing with mentally ill persons”.

It would be good to compare those taught methods to the video where someone (allegedly Paul) is struck over and over again with what looks like a piece of wood.

I wonder Minister, what T&T’s behavioural science course teaches about inhumaneness in intervention?

And, how could you not know if there was excessive force, Sir?

Is it that I am the only one thinking that to shoot a man having a violent episode (“deranged” they say) brandishing a razor blade (or knife or broken bottle) IS excessive force?

And what do you mean, Minister, when you say you “had not received any report on that incident”?

Is it too much to hope that if the Minister of National Security reads/hears of such a police killing of a citizen that he would immediately demand a report rather than respond so nonchalantly?

Or it is not so important since Paul was “a mentally ill man” “acting deranged”?

In a country where policing those who are not exhibiting signs of mental illness seems such a failure, I am certain that my consternation at your theoretical police capabilities to treat with the mentally ill is merited and sufficiently supported.

If however, the police are trained, as you believe, then I have a serious issue with the video battering (where no one seemed to be striking back) especially if the attacker is a policeman.

In advanced jurisdictions, if an animal is beaten in such a manner or wrongfully shot and killed by an officer of the law, they could lose their service and service revolver.

Sadly, here where mental illness is misunderstood and some casually wish death on those so afflicted, there are many views which support the police actions, including one on a Facebook thread by KE who posted, “Why waste bullets? Where was the matches?” in response to the report that Paul had also doused himself with a flammable liquid.

I remain, Bemused

In a wasteland of high crimes and higher criminality.

Caroline C Ravello is a strategic communications and media practitioner with over 30 years of proficiency. She holds an MA in Mass Communications and is a candidate for the MSc in Public Health (MPH) from The UWI. Write to: mindful.tt@gmail.com