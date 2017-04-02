DriveWise programmes can increase SEA success

DriveWise Interactive Learning Solutions (ILS) managing director Rodney Ragbir says the modern approach to education by utilising training aids, concepts and philosophies from the aerospace industry will help take The Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) results through the roof.

DriveWise Trinidad is involved in the design and implementation of interactive learning solutions which have assisted in achieving positive results for people driving on the roads and those in the aerospace arena.

“We have been able to enhance the learning process to achieve maximum results in many different industries and areas of expertise,” Ragbir said at the company’s launch last month, which featured its interactive training facility at its headquarters at Reserve Road, Trincity Business Park.

The company, he said, has designed an independent assessment programme to identify areas of strength and weaknesses of pupils preparing for the SEA exams.

“In an effort to minimise the stress and anxiety of exams, DriveWise has created focused training modules targeting areas of challenge preventing students from reaching their maximum potential in SEA results.”

He said with a track record of increasing performance by up to 45 per cent, the company developed solutions to assist in increasing SEA results.

Ragbir said the company’s solutions can be utilised across the country, by schools, students and parents either as a body or independently as an additional means of training to enhance existing systems.

Ragbir said apart from the academic aspect, the company’s aim was to enhance the students’ thinking, social and life skills by providing programmes to include skills such as leadership, teamwork, decision making, prioritising, effective communication, critical thinking and much more. Former minister of tertiary education Fazal Karim said he had maintained that people were most likely to invest in training if it can confer a level of qualification which was recognised by others.

He, however said, there was need for the skills to be relevant in the marketplace.