Thora marks 103

Victoria “Thora” Thomas celebrated her 103rd birthday at her Toco home last week with members of her church.

Thomas, who can still move around and was able to recall her early days, said God was responsible for her long life. Pointing to the roof, she said “He is the man.”

The centenarian, who has no children, said she looked after many of her relatives children and they consider her like a mother.

Thomas was married and her husband passed away, but she had many good things to say about him. He loved her very much, she said, and there were little challenges in their married life as they both understood each other and agreed on every decision they had to make.

Thomas recalled getting up 4 am every day and accompanying her husband to his estate, where she worked as hard as he did, planting banana trees, picking cocoa and coffee. This was a healthy activity for both of them as they slept well and always felt healthy, she admitted.

Thomas was the choir leader in her church and up to today, she still attends service religiously.

Church members had very good things to say about Thomas, fondly called Sister Thora, as she always gives good advice to them, pounding in their heads to always be honest. Thomas also made an appeal for children to listen to their parents and they will be blessed.

Terry Rondon, chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation and councillor for Toco/Fishing Pond, said Thomas was a “no-nonsense woman” who gained the respect of the children in her community.

Rondon said if you see “Thora” in Toco and did not pay your respects to her, by the time you reached home your parents would have already been informed and you better be prepared for punishment.