Sharing and caring at the heart of Zippy’s Friends

“Our Zippy’s corner has become a safe place, where students listen, share stories and care for each other,” said Bernadine Subero-Dogan of Tabaquite RC Primary School, as she shared her experience on the Zippy’s Friends programme, at the teacher training workshop on March 25.

Over 20 teachers attended the workshop that focused on Coping with Death and Change & Loss.

Sonji Harris-Guppy, Counselling Psychologist explained to the group that this topic is never the easiest one to teach since even as adults we struggle in these areas. She further advised that, “It is okay to let your children see you cry, teach them that it is okay to cry. This way they learn empathy. They will also learn how to care and comfort each other.”

The principal of the Five Rives TIA, Saleeka Mohammed–Ali, expressed thanks to the partnership of the School Leadership Centre and the Digicel Foundation saying, “This was a premium workshop for principals and teachers, equipping us with the tools to further develop our children into more caring individuals.”

Penny Gomez, CEO of the Digicel Foundation, after distributing certificates of completion to participants applauded the hard work and dedication of the School Leadership Center and their monitors who have made the programme such a success. She commended the commitment of the teachers and principals for investing their time and energy into the programme.

Zippy’s Friends is an emotional literacy programme that helps children between the ages of five to eight years formulate solutions to their problems and communicate their feelings. At each lesson the children recite Zippy’s Golden Rule when making a decision – “It must solve the problem, It must make you feel better and It must not hurt anyone else.”