A born redel

The view from inside the house overlooking the South London suburb of Pollard’s Hill is exceptionally beautiful. We are sitting inside Darcus Howe’s living room, and I am there to interview the radical and often controversial Trinidadian-born journalist, broadcaster, and black-power activist.

Howe fiddles briefly with a pack of B & H Gold, before opening it, removing a cigarette and sparking it into life. He takes three or four draws, before turning to me and asking, ‘‘You don’t mind if I smoke, do you?’’ It is the sort of rhetorical question that one asks, knowing full well that the respondent can only ever offer one polite answer.

‘‘No, it’s okay,’’ I reply, hoping in earnest that my nose doesn’t extend the liar’s three or four inches.

The man born Rhett Radford Leighton Howe in 1943, to the Reverend Cipriani Howe and his wife Lucille, grew up as boy in Williamsville, central Trinidad, before spending his teen years in the notorious East Dry River district of the capital Port-of-Spain. Between puffs, he explains to me that strict discipline was at the centre of everything the family did, and highlighted the hierarchical structure that existed in his young mind at the time.

‘‘Right at the top was God, who was white and had long hair, then there was King George V, then my parents, then the whip. My father used to say to us that ‘niggers can’t learn without blows’, and he actually believed it; beating us mercilessly at times.

“There was no question that our parents loved us, but they grew us up in a grip of steel, and so fear of them was forefront in our thinking.’’

Rhett Howe was no academic slouch, and after having gained a scholarship to attend the most prestigious secondary school in the land at the time, Queens Royal College, he left the institution with first class qualifications.

The young man soon got a job working as a public servant, but his real ambition was to attend the Mona campus of the University of the West Indies to study law.

The dissolution of the West Indian Federal Party, however, would leave Howe bitterly disappointed and disenchanted with Caribbean life. Consequently, he abandoned the notion of studying in Jamaica altogether, and set his sights on coming to Britain instead.

‘‘The region was on the cusp of beginning the process of becoming West Indian, and the fact that people like Lloyd Best and a lot of others had come back from abroad and were now lecturing at UWI made it quite attractive. But with the collapse of the West Indian Federation, the islands started to silently drift apart. I could see that this was the beginning of a degeneration in the region and I decided to get out.

‘‘A whole generation left the West Indies and went to places like the USA, Canada, and England. I believe that this has contributed greatly to the stunted growth of Caribbean society today, and why, even with riches aplenty, the collapse has intensified. The void created by that mass exodus of educated minds has never been truly filled.’’

Howe is unequivocal in his assertion that the Caribbean today would have been much stronger as a federation, rather than the situation which currently exists where very small nation states try to go it alone.

‘‘It is a joke when you have countries like Grenada and St Vincent, which are no bigger than this house, talking about being independent.

Even Trinidad itself only escapes because of oil. The region would have been unquestionably stronger as a united force.’’

Howe’s mind was shaped to a large extent by the teachings of his uncle, the much renowned Caribbean intellectual CLR James, as well as the likes of Dr Eric Williams, who had returned from Oxford and Harvard to embark on a career in politics that would ultimately see him become the first Prime Minister of T&T.

Name change and radicalisation

Rhett Howe’s long process to radicalisation appears to have been completed when he changed his given name by deed poll, to the more confrontational Darcus, after having gained some notoriety as a hard-man in the Port-of-Spain steel-band movement.

In his own words, by the time Dar­cus arrived at Waterloo Station in 1962 to study law at London’s Mid­dle Temple, he had already ‘‘sucked from the tits of anti-colonialism.’’

‘‘When I came here, I felt a tre­mendous sense of superiority in culture, sensibility and learning, and I didn’t suffer a disconnect by being away from the West Indies. I had no doubt about myself and my abilities in relation to the English people, none at all.’’

The young Howe was successful in his professional law examinations, but was in a state of mental flux, contemplating whether or not to further his studies at the University of York, when the opportunity arose for him to attend a black writers’ conference in Montreal. Montreal in the 1960s was one of the rallying points for all those associated with worldwide black power solidarity.

At that time too, the Caribbean was gripped in the midst of fer­vent political activism, with the black-power struggles emanating out of North America fusing with the anti-colonialist rhetoric of James, Williams and others in the region, to mobilise the masses.

According to Howe, among those present in Montreal was the Guya­nese Walter Rodney, the Antiguan Tim Hector, and the Trinidadians Kwame Ture, aka Stokely Carmi­chael, and CLR James.

The Montreal conference was to have a profound impact on the life of Darcus Howe. He came back to Brit­ain and at once dismissed the idea of further studies at York; choosing instead to dedicate his time and ef­forts to championing the cause of black Britain in its fight for equality and acceptance.

‘‘When I first came to England, I was told that if I had a white girl­friend, I should walk behind her in the street, or risk being beaten to death. The British only knew of us blacks as slaves, and they must have thought that we had come here to slave too.

‘‘I made a conscious leap in my thinking and decided to stand up against the oppression of the sys­tem in general, and against police brutality in particular. If the police started, then I too would start. I mean, were we forever going to be walking behind white people in the street?’’

It was a decision that would un­doubtedly lead Howe into direct confrontation with the authorities.

The Mangrove Restaurant in late 1960s Notting Hill was the beat­ing heart of London’s West Indian community. Set up in 1968, the Mangrove became a place where ‘‘black people who wanted legal ad­vice went, as did black radicals who wanted to discuss the revolution in the Caribbean, or the fortunes of the American Black Power Movement.’’

Darcus Howe was a Mangrove reg­ular, and soon became a close friend and confidante of the owner, fellow Trinidadian Frank Critchlow. Lon­don’s Metropolitan Police also took a shine to the place, but for entirely different reasons than those of the black radicals. Equating black rad­icalism with criminality, the police would raid the Mangrove Restaurant 12 times between January 1969 and July 1970, claiming that it was a hive of illegal drug activity.

Not a single piece of evidence linking the establishment to drugs was ever found. And so, in order to save face, the authorities pursued Critchlow on a host of spiteful petty charges, which in one instance, in­cluded the absurd transgression of ‘‘permitting dancing and allowing his friends to eat sweet corn and drink tea after 11 pm.’’

Notting Hill demonstration

On August 9, 1970, a group of activists, led by Howe, Critchlow and other Mangrove regulars, led a demon­stration against police brutality in Notting Hill that would mark a turning point in the relations between the police, the judiciary and black West Indians living in Britain. Howe explains what took place.

‘‘I had just come back from Trinidad and urged ‘Woodbrook Frank’ (Critchlow) to call a demonstration to protest against what was going on. There were about 150 of us and we were just marching in the community.

‘‘Then, about 700 police came and wrecked the demonstration. They ended up charging nine of us with a host of offences, such as incitement to riot, incitement to kill police officers, and so on.’’

A 55-day trial of the Mangrove Nine—as the ac­cused came to be known—ensued at Britain’s highest criminal court, the Old Bailey. Darcus Howe chose to defend himself, and was freed on all counts, as were six others. The two who were convicted only received suspended sentences from the courts.

The prosecution’s main claim was that by shout­ing ‘‘Kill the pigs!’’ (British slang for the police), the demonstrators had incited others to kill the police. Rumour has it that the trial judge asked the prose­cution whether they would have interpreted ‘‘F**k the police’’ in the same literal vein.

Frank Critchlow was later quoted as saying, ‘‘It was a turning point for black people. It put on trial the attitudes of the police, the Home Office, of everyone towards the black community. We took a stand and I am proud of what we achieved—we forced them to sit down and rethink harassment.’’

Today, Britain’s racial dynamic has changed consid­erably, and there are those who think that arguments over race are a thing of the past.

Many, including some in the black community, may look upon Darcus Howe as a man from a bygone era who refuses to accept the logic of racial progression in our society today. Nevertheless, Howe is steadfast in his beliefs.

‘‘Some things have changed but people should re­member that white people didn’t just wake up one day and decide to treat us as equals. It was we who fought to have things the way they are now. There was a ten-year period during which I was never not [sic] on police bail for one thing or the other,’’ Howe reveals with a smile.

‘‘It took the burning of some of the major indus­trial cities (referring to the riots in Brixton, Bristol, Birmingham, Leeds and Liverpool in the 1980s) to get us to the point where we are now. A lot of the myths about us have been kicked away, but I wouldn’t say that all is well, because the minute you say that, you put a stop to improvement. I think that we have simply built a platform for another leap forward.’’

Although well into his mid-sixties, the veteran ac­tivist appears to have no intention of even slowing down, let alone stopping. He speaks regularly on the race and diversity circuit, and is no stranger to televi­sion, where he has hosted several thought-provoking documentaries such as White Tribe, Who You Calling a Nigger, Son of Mine and What’s Killing Darcus Howe.

I reconsider my interview with Darcus Howe and try to reconcile the Britain that he had encountered back in 1962, with the one I now inhabit. Forty plus years on from that infamous Notting Hill march, I ask myself, “Is black Britain’s glass half-full, or half-empty?’

The safe assumption is that while much progress has indeed been made, there is still some way yet for us to go.

Kito Johnson is a freelance journalist working in the UK.