bpTT focuses students on the environment

The 2017 BP Trinidad and Tobago Schools’ Environmental Awareness Competition was successfully launched at the Mayaro Resource Centre last week, with dozens of teachers from across the South-Eastern and North-Eastern Education Districts attending the orientation and feedback session.

Now in its 11th year, the competition is endorsed by the Ministry of Education and is administered by Mayaro-based non-governmental organisation, The Black Deer Foundation with the support of energy company bpTT.

Addressing the teachers at the launch was bpTT Community Liaison Officer Matthew Pierre said: “Two of bpTT’s main focus areas are education and the environment, and this competition combines both while providing a platform for young people to showcase their talents.

“The environmental competition requires the application of academic skills including research, writing, presentation and communication, which all help in creating well-rounded students and environmentally conscious citizens.

“With every student who participates in this competition, our nation is guaranteed a better protected environment and a brighter future.”

Officially starting on May 10, the theme for this year’s competition is Erosion and its Impacts on Coastal Communities.

Students between ages seven and 18 are expected to convey the various facets of the theme as they participate in three categories: Essay Writing; Art/Cartoon and Debating.

Based on feedback, this year’s competition is expected to be the biggest ever with a greater number of schools and students participating from areas spanning Princes Town, Barrackpore, Guayaguayare, Mayaro, Sangre Grande and Matelot.

Giving advice and clarification on the various categories of the competition were Theophilus Nedd, Principal, Manzanilla/Nariva Government Primary School and Ravita Ramdeen, Visual Arts Teacher, Rio Claro West Secondary School.

“The theme of the competition changes every year, thereby expanding the exposure of the participating students, and empowering them to excel in their roles as custodians of the environment.

“It also encapsulates a dynamic mix of academic aptitude, life skills and creative expression that develops their ability and boosts their self-esteem,” Nedd explained.

A release said the orientation session was guided by Arvolon Wilson-Smith, President and Founder of The Black Deer Foundation. She explained: “Because of the various features, this competition facilitates individual capability as well as group collaboration in the achievement of success.

“The students who participate will experience a comfortable, yet challenging environment that serves to enhance their self-esteem and develop their scholastic capacity.

“Students who have taken part in this competition have excelled at SEA, CSEC and CAPE, and among our alumni are young people who have gone on to study and practise environmental science, medicine, engineering, law and some have even become teachers themselves.”

Over the following weeks, members of the Black Deer Foundation will visit the various schools that have shown interest as well as others within the catchment area of the two Education Districts.

The focus will be on informing the administration and students about the competition with a view to encouraging wider participation.

Summarising the experience at the orientation session was Standard Five Teacher at St Julien Presbyterian School, Kevin Doman: “This is our first year participating, but based on the outline provided today and discussions with the other teachers, the benefits of this project are extremely far-reaching.

“The competition merges the best aspects of academics, creativity and personal development and serves to inculcate a sense of environmental awareness and responsibility in the students.

“We have to thank bpTT, the Ministry of Education and The Black Deer Foundation for allowing us the privilege of participating in this excellent initiative where everyone emerges as a winner.”