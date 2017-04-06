Worldwide, the number of people living with depression increased by more than 18 per cent between 2005 and 2015. This, according to estimates of depression prevalence released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) last February.

In light of the now more than 300 million people living with depression, the WHO designated a year-long campaign which began on World Mental Health Day 2016 (October 10). The campaign: Depression: Let’s talk has as its goal that more people with depression, in all countries, seek and get help.

This invitation to talk is central to three major principles for dealing with depression. The first is that talking (talk therapy or psychotherapy) is a crucial intervention for people who live with mental illness (PMIs). Many PMIs, depending on their level of depression (mild, moderate or severe), use talk therapy by itself or in a combination of recommendations for managing depression.

The second is the need for more individuals to open up about their personal experience with depression in order to allow for a proper estimation of the prevalence which can prompt more interventions by the State.

The third is the State’s role in encouraging the conversation, providing safe spaces so people can feel protected and secure to open up and offering support to NGOs who promote spaces to facilitate that necessary openness. The business of talk requires more one-on-one interventions if we are to begin healing. While there are some well-functioning public sector clinics and centres, what we require in T&T are “safe spaces” for these conversations that aid recovery.

Despite the WHO’s estimate, what obtains currently is an under-reporting of mental illnesses globally. In T&T for example, very little is known about the actual incidence and prevalence of depression. Such a scenario limits what the State may feel compelled to do, especially in times of austerity.

Depression is not a subject of intense research here, but among the published works are the following results:

• Adolescent depression survey in T&T found a total of 14 per cent was depressed. This was based on a stratified random sample of 1,845 adolescent students from 24 schools. (Maharajh HD et al 2005)

• A family practice survey found one of every eight adult patients may be depressed (Maharaj R 2007). A total of 508 patients from 28 practices participated with a response rate of 85 per cent.

• One out of every four secondary school students in Trinidad was found to have significant depression (Maharaj R et al 2008). A total of 1290 students participated, with a response rate of 79.6 per cent.

• Depression prevalence rates ranges from 12 per cent to over 25 per cent in adolescents and adults in the Caribbean (PAHO)

• Depression can be prevented and treated. “A better understanding of what depression is, and how it can be prevented and treated, will help reduce the stigma associated with the condition, and lead to more people seeking help” says the WHO, hence the campaign to get people to open up.

• The WHO campaign aims to increase the number of people who seek and get help, but to change our health-seeking behaviour, people must be educated to not self-stigmatise themselves, blaming themselves or being ashamed of living with a mental illness.

On another level, the WHO says “(Its) work to improve the mental health of individuals and society at large includes the promotion of mental well-being, the prevention of mental disorders, the protection of human rights and the care of people affected by mental disorders.” This has to become an imperative of T&T’s health promotion and health policy agenda.

Talking openly about mental illness is generally not encouraged in T&T. As an advocate for openness, however, I can attest that nothing supersedes the freedom in talking, of honesty, of finding a safe space for pouring out when one feels the affliction of the disease.

For me, I understand this illness and bear no shame for living with it. I gladly make and take occasion to disclose —to my detriment at times here, with rampant bigotry and flourishing ignorance—but I wish wholeheartedly that we can become a society with integrity about living with depression, one that speaks honestly about this painful, restrictive illness.

A greater, collective voice is stronger against the stigma which cow most people into silence. We have to talk. We must begin to open up, to press the powers for interventions within the health planning and policy of the State. We must widen the conversations until people begin to feel sufficiently secure that they would not suffer the backlash of judgment if they speak up/out.

This possibly requires an entire societal change in our appreciation of and attitude toward mental health and mental illnesses because the mentally ill person must feel assured of the mechanisms which can protect or limit his/her experience with discrimination, ridicule, and rejection or marginalisation.

Let’s Talk (#LetsTalk)

