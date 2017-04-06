Latt appoints new executive board

On March 17, the Library Association of T&T (Latt) held its 56th Annual General Meeting at the National Library Building in Port-of-Spain. Database vendors EBSCO Host and ProQuest partnered with Latt to host the event.

The meetings provided an opportunity for library workers and other stakeholders to network and reflect on the association’s achievements over the last year. The executive was able to communicate the association’s proposed activities in the upcoming year and the strategic direction of Latt.

The meetings also saw members of Latt elect a new executive board to serve for the period 2017-2019.

The newly elected board is as follows: Juliet Glenn-Callender— president, Beverly Williams—vice president, Jenna Sandiford-Maundy—secretary, Roslyn Guiseppi—treasurer, Ryan R Sebastien Ramphal —programme director, Lyndon K Jackson–public relations officer, Ayaana Alleyne-Cumberbatch / Beverley Adams-Baptiste–liaison officers.

A release said Latt was founded in 1960. Its membership comprises qualified professionals in library and information science. In addition, we provide membership for paraprofessionals and students as well as institutions and stakeholders involved and the field and related fields such as archives and records management, document and information management and museum studies. Apart from providing representation to its members, Latt also provides outlets for professional development and social recreation.

The Library Association of T&T would like to thank all parties who assisted in making this year’s event a success and urges its membership to continue supporting future activities of the association.