Music music everywhere

JAOTG received many rave reviews from patrons on social media and its headline acts were Vaughnette Bigford, James Jessey Joseph & The A+ Band, elan parle, William Roblejo & trio, and Victor Provost.

The premiere of this month’s Women in Jazz was premiered by Moricia Cagan, a past Digicel Rising Star winner. Also the lead vocalist of Pelham Goddard’s Roots, Cagan, elegantly attired in a peach-coloured, floor-length gown, presented a superb, hour-long show, accompanied by chorus singers Karla Gonzalves and Nigel O’Connor. Opening with Bob Marley’s Jammin’ and Master Blaster, the vivacious singer then rendered classic covers by Stevie Wonder, Billie Holiday, Etta James, Aretha Franklin and Anita Baker, each evoking rapturous applause.

But it was when Cagan sang Ji Shi Ben, a popular Chinese love song, in Chinese, that the audience really exploded with a sustained ovation. The singer has lived and performed in China for a year and this song brought guitarist Michael Chang Wai to the fore to do some scintillating fret work. Other musicians in Cagan’s band were Kittitian keyboardist Ron Clarke; Andre Jack (bass); and Jonathan Hensley (drums).

With nine songs performed, Cagan switched the mood and went local with Nadie La Fond’s Wanna Make Love, followed by Rockin’ Chair and Nappy Mayers Old Time Days. For her finale, Cagan opted for Far From Finished, the winning number of the 2017 International Soca Monarch, Voice.

Lorna Rogers, mother of Patti Rogers, was the honoured guest on Saturday and she was presented with a token of appreciation by Cagan. Also seen were a number of musicians, including Pelham Goddard and Vonrick Maynard.

Four more editions of Women in Jazz — Tribute to Patti Rogers will be held this month at Fiesta Plaza. Tomorrow’s star performer is Bri Celestine and showtime is 8.30 pm.

There’s more jazz this weekend when JAZZART stages a fusion of Jazz, Art and Spoken Word Poetry tonight at Atherlys OntheSutton, San Fernando, at 9 pm. This show features internationally renowned artiste Providence Brown, with special guests Kurt Allen and Sheldon Blackman.

Perhaps it was an April Fool’s joke when the West Indies cricket team defeated Pakistan last Saturday in the second of three T20 games held at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port-of-Spain? Having soundly beaten the West Indies in Barbados and again in the Oval on the previous Thursday, Pakistan sure wasn’t fooling when they trounced the home team at the same venue on Sunday.

Beyond the boundary though, despite the losses, spirits soared in the Oval, especially in the Triniposse Stand, with live entertainment, premium drinks and food. On the Thursday, patrons were entertained by 2017 Road March champion MX Prime & Ultimate Rejects, by pan musician Johan Chuckaree on Saturday, and by 2017 joint Chutney Soca monarch Omardath Maharaj. Maharaj on Sunday performing his smash hit Ramsingh Sharma, Balkissoon and Triniposse favourite Ring Bang.

Brydens, Carib, Flavorite and Blue Waters were among some of the corporate sponsors lending support to Triniposse over the three days, and female patrons, who were in the majority, were thrilled to have tattoos by Al the Tattoo Man, and the alcohol snow cones available.

Triniposse director Sam Salloum was the perfect host, making patrons feel at home. Among the celebrities seen over the three days in the Triniposse Stand were sports minister Darryl Smith, former government ministers Vasant Bharath and Gary Griffith, Queen’s Park Cricket Club president Derek Murray, Michael Phillips, cricketing brothers Larry and Sheldon Gomes, and IPL stars Dwayne Bravo, Riyad Emrit and Kevin Cooper.

After the cricket on Saturday, fans filled All Out Sports Bar for a party held by Justine Moses, wife of proprietor Michael Moses. The party raised $14,000 for the Mustapha Project for Dogs.

Regular Triniposse attendees are keeping their fingers crossed that the Oval gets at least two matches in June when India tours the region as no games against Afghanistan will be played at the venue when that team visits the Caribbean.

In exciting news, the 2017 Hero CPL tournament bowls off on August 4 in St Lucia with the TT Knight Riders in action, followed by other games in Fort Lauderdale, USA the next day.

Sponsored by Hero MotoCorp, the tournament is officially titled the Hero CPL, with six teams participating. The Hero CPL 2017 players draft has been concluded and all playing six teams players are almost confirmed. AB de Villiers, Kumar Sangakkara, Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum, Shane Watson and Faf Du Plessis are the icon players for six franchise teams.

The tournament runs until September 10 and T&T will be hosting five games on August 7-14 in the Oval with games scheduled to begin at noon or 6 pm.

New venue for culture and fetes

The destruction of De Nu Pub (The Mas Camp) a fortnight ago by fire has left a few promoters searching for another venue to host their events, not to mention causing calypsonians and artistes to look for new spaces to perform. Kaiso Blues Cafe at 85 Woodford Street, Newtown and Atherley’s OntheSutton in South Trinidad have been showcasing a wide variety of the country’s entertainment and, coming to add to choice of showplace, is Mr Q’s Place, located behind SWWTU Hall, on Wrightson Road, Port-of-Spain.

Of the many events to be rescheduled or moved to other venues, the first one to really test Mr Q’s Place is Victoria’s Strictly Back in Times — The Black and White Affair. After discussion with many patrons who have been attending this event for the last 18 years, a decision was made to keep the event on the original date planned, April 8, at a venue that is suitable to patrons and which has all the necessary qualities to host a perfect party.

Fete promoter Rawle Purcell told Pulse: “Mr Q’s Place is equipped with a beautiful floor for dancing, air conditioning, an outdoor area for relaxing and has a car park available to early birds.

“Strictly Back in Times is an annual event and is normally held after Carnival in order to give dance enthusiasts and party lovers in general, an avenue to release some stress and dance the night away. Patrons normally dress in black and white attire, which is the dress code for the night.”

Purcell added: “Music from the 70s, 80s and 90s will be played by two of Victoria’s favourite DJs, Special Delivery and Dr Hyde. Both DJs have a style of their own and will take patrons down memory lane with specially selected oldies. The party will pick up some steam as the night progresses, to cater to the diehard party goers and keep patrons on their feet with some serious songs from yesteryear.”

Tomorrow’s action starts at 9 pm and ends at 4 am. Admission is reasonably priced with members and holders of invites enjoying special discounts before 11 pm. Invites are available today at the venue. Additional information can be obtained by calling 638-5164 or 799-6825.