A pragmatic view of religion

It is a pity that this interesting book was written by a journalist rather than an economist, because Larry Witham bends over backwards to avoid saying anything negative about religions. This may be because, as a reporter of religion in America, he knows where his bread is buttered. At the same time, luckily, he was once nominated (but didn’t get) the Pulitzer Prize, so he makes sure to present the data behind his topic.

“The economics of religion simply accepts that beliefs motivate human behaviour. But this behaviour is always about costs and benefits,” Witham writes, adding his apologetic that “the theological truths of religion can rarely be proved or disproved”.

This, of course, is untrue since theological assertions are usually based on some assumption of fact which can be tested, if only by the proposition “If this God existed, then the world would be such and such...”

The book’s ten chapters look at Why Religions Form to How Religion Shapes Economics to The Merits of Mammon. The key question Witham addresses is: What is the variety offered by the supply side of religion?

Religion, he notes, is usually examined from the demand side—that is, people’s psychological and social need for religion. But economists assume that these needs are fixed and instead look at what religions supply. In this view, writes Witham, “Change is driven by new religious supplies—innovations, products, efforts, and revivals, heralded by entrepreneurs and groups of every imaginable variety.”

He then descends into apologetics again, albeit this time a correct assertion: “If people are not rational, then economic science is not doable.” Witham’s goal is to show that religious belief is rational, but his professionalism leads him to explain the concept of “bounded rationality”” as defined by the Nobel economist Herbert Simon, which basically notes that human beings act rationally to achieve a goal within the limits of their imperfect knowledge and limited resources.

By applying the economic concepts of monopoly and competition to religions, much of what may be considered irrational is revealed to have quite pragmatic goals, both for religious groups and for individuals.

He starts his first chapter with 1940s Japan, when 2000 new religions sprung up in that country after the war. “Many chose more than one religion, creating a portfolio of investments, not quite knowing which worked best but believing that having a few was better than having just one.” This is similar to what happens here in Trinidad, and Witham likens it to divesting one’s financial portfolio as a method of spreading risk.

The economics perspective also explains why churches with poorer congregations have more regular attendance—because wealthier members prefer to give money since their time is more valuable. Economic imperatives also make religions tweak their theological beliefs—thus, Islamic banks charge “service fees” since they are not allowed to charge interest. But the goal is the same—make a profit.

This book provides many such interesting insights, but Witham’s apologetics make for an irritating undercurrent and the suspicion that he might be cherry-picking data.

​REVIEW BY

KEVIN BALDEOSINGH

BOOK INFO

Marketplace of the Gods

Larry Witham.

Oxford University Press, 2010.

ISBN-10: 0195394755 ; 256 pages