Royal treatment for Mc Bean students

Mc Bean Hindu Primary School pupils who are sitting the SEA exam next month received a special treat last Wednesday when they were visited by members of Royal Castle’s management team.

The company has partnered with the T&T Guardian to provide the school’s Fifth Standard pupils with copies of the paper’s SEA exam papers every Wednesday so they can prepare for the May 4 exam.

Last Wednesday, Natalie Gordon, the company’s customer service experience manager, visited the school to wish the children good luck ahead of the exam and provide them with a few tokens, including stationary, on behalf of her company.

School principal Ashford Sookdeo and SEA teachers Shyam Ramsawack and Marissa Mohammed thanked Gordon and her company for showing an interest in the pupils’ welfare, saying the exam papers help the students sharpen their skills in preparation for the critical exam.

MP for the area, Rudranath Indarsingh, was also on hand and urged the students to focus more sharply in the next few weeks ahead of the exam.

Standard Five pupil Desi Ranesingh thanked Gordon for the visit and the company’s faith in them. On behalf of her classmates, she pledged that they would give it their best shot in the exam.