St Francis of Assisi RC Church still crumbling

It will be soon on its way to complete demolition, if the $15 million plus needed is not met to restore the historic Roman Catholic Church, (St Francis of Assisi) that has stood as a holy monument, embellishing the community of Belmont for the past 115 years, having been blessed and officially opened in 1902 by Reverend Father Vincent Sutherland.

The church built in a Romanesque style by Irish architects Ashlin and Coleman, the same architects responsible for the Archbishop’s residence on Queen’s Park West, has been a place of worship for Catholics and people from all walks of life throughout the years. It has also hosted many weddings and graduations for Roman Catholic schools, but mostly it was a beauty to behold making it an historic site and attraction to tourists.

As matter of fact, ten years ago (2007) St Francis won a National Trust Heritage Award for best preservation. But the pride of this monument that once existed has been blemished by deterioration and decay over the years.

As a result of this the church building has been closed since December 26, 2010, having been deemed a severe safety hazard.

It is said its interior and infrastructure have been severely compromised. Chairman for the building committee, Douglas James, described the beams of the church being infested with termites and the roof has several leaks when it rains.

He says the walls have weakened as a result and there are now roots of plants growing through the roof and some unwanted inhabitants such as pigeons and rodents have infested the building.

The committee has been exhausting all avenues to raise funds that, over the years, have not nearly reached the approximately $15 million plus to restore St Francis.

Asked what of the Catholic Board’s hand in the scheme of things, James said they have said they would assist and though this commitment was given, the committee are yet to see that active assistance from the board.

“As a matter of fact, very early it was said that the Archbishop’s fund would be used. That was reported in the Catholic News. The fund was going to be used for both churches, St Francis and I believe St Joseph RC church also. But again, to date, we are yet to see anything,” James explained.

He continued, “At present we are still in a lot of discussions with them (Catholic Board). They are the ones that are supposed to build; it is their church so they are supposed to build. But we are also stakeholders so we need to be aware of what is taking place and it also means we have to contribute some kind of funding. But the state that building is in right now, a lot of decision making is taking place as to the way forward and that has not been fully settled, which is why I guess we are not seeing anything happening as yet.”

However, James said up to the morning of March 24, an engineer was on site assessing the state the building so that when they do start, they will know precisely the areas they would be working on.

The committee began fund-raising events since 2012 and it has been ongoing. James said revenue made from these fund-raising events are pooled and then held for when the call comes for money to be invested.

He explained the cost of restoration is great only because the building is not being rebuilt but restored, and with restoration, it means finding materials and restoring as close as possible to the original structure.

On Palm Sunday, April 9, the committee will host yet another fund-raising event featuring the Lydian singers and Lydian Steel Orchestra at the Queen’s Hall in St Ann’s. They are hoping that all 700 tickets will be sold to aid in the restoration of St Francis church.

To donate towards the restoration of St Francis or to offer any other form of assistance, see information below.

Account Name: RC Archbishop of

POS Belmont Bldg Fund.

Account No: 510800063201 (Republic Bank Limited)

Parish Priest Contact: 345-2093

Parish Office: 624-7923

Email: st.francis.belmont@gmail.com

Facebook page: St Francis RC Church, Belmont