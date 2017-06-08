Grenada spices up Republic Bank talent contest

The title of Republic Bank Talent Spectacular Champion belongs to Team Grenada.

The Spice Isle contingent wowed the audience with its presentation of Blue-rella, a banking twist to the Anne Anderson classic, Cinderella.

They walked away with the challenge trophy and the grand prize, at the June 3 show, held at O2 Park, Chaguaramas.

The team’s humorous presentation was in tribute to the Bank’s 180th anniversary celebrated on May 15, and included dance pieces and mon ologue.

Placing second was 2015 winner Republic Bank (Barbados) with its presentation of Lewis Caroll’s masterpiece Alice in Wonderland—Down the Rabbit Hole.

Avalene Harris of Republic Bank Trinidad’s Group Marketing and Communications Department, placed third position with her emotional rendition of Dionne Warrick’s I’ll Never Love This Way Again, a soulful classic dedicated to her late grandfather.

Fourth place went to Tekesha Davis of Trinidad’s Ellerslie Court Branch, who performed Singing Sandra’s Voices from the Ghetto, while Melinda Deonarine-Sohan, of the Gulf View Branch, placed fifth position with her rendition of Puccini’s Gianni Schicchi O Mio Babbino Caro.

The biennially held competition gives the Bank’s staff from across the region an opportunity to display their performing abilities on one stage. Participants attend auditions and a series of rehearsals in preparation for the competition.

This year’s show was judged by Dominic Kalipersad, Glenda Collens, Abeo Jackson, Lylah Persad and Bernadette Laughlin-Scott.

Emcees, Nikki Crosby and Jason ‘JW’ Williams hosted the competition, while Nigel Rojas and the Band accompanied the performers.