Author launches first book, Rag to Rose
Author Raymond Ockille hosted the launch of his first book, Rag to Rose, on June 10 at the Auditorium of the Government Campus Plaza, Richmond Street, Port-of-Spain.
The Rag to Rose (RtR) book is an intervention-based tool designed to change the “rag mentality” of inadequacy and hopelessness to a positive, “rose”. In fact, the term rose is actually an acronym for Resolute, Organising, Sacrifice and Empowered.
Ockille is an active individual who has aspired to impact society in a positive way. As a young adult he had to overcome the influence of the slums and an estranged relationship with his family. Today, through various organisations, he works closely with youth as a mentor, counsellor and motivational speaker.
The launch was one filled with performances such as skits, spoken word and a steelpan rendition. Specially invited guests also took the opportunity on the evening to have their newly-purchased copies of Rag to Rose signed by the author.
